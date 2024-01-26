Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Sparkling Winter Wines and a Crawl Through Chinatown

January 26, 2024 4:00AM

Mutiny Wine Room's Winter Winemaker series travels through the sparkling wines of France.
Mutiny Wine Room's Winter Winemaker series travels through the sparkling wines of France. Photo by Jenn Duncan

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Year of the Dragon Chinatown Crawl at 75 BBQ & Hot Pot Buffet (start)

Saturday, 11 a.m.
8880 Bellaire

Chinatown Crawl HTX will host its 10th annual Lunar New Year celebration, this year celebrating the Year of the Dragon and featuring self-guided Chinatown tour. Folks will gather for a lunch buffet at 75 BBQ & Hot Pot Buffet ($24.99++), followed by a trip to 85C Bakery & Cafe for desserts and shopping.

5th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill

Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m.
1034 West 20th

Local breweries and gumbo enthusiasts will once again join together to compete in the 5th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off, raising funds for local charities Friends For Life and the 100 Club of Houston. Come for live music, eats from 22 gumbo teams, face painting, a mechanical bull and food and drink deals all day, with special guest judges, SportsTalk 790 and appearances from 94.5 the Buzz. Tasting tickets are $35 which includes tastings from all of the gumbo teams and a chance to vote for the winner.

Winter Winemaker Series: Sparkling Wines of France at Mutiny Wine Room

Saturday, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.
1124 Usener

Hosted by Mutiny co-owner and award-winning Kagan Cellars winemaker Mark Ellenberger, guests are invited to journey through the Champagne region of France and several of the lesser-known regions in France that also produce excellent sparkling wines. The Winter Winemaker Tastings will feature elegant and approachable wines paired with caviar and bites for $94 per person.

Spicy Margarita Week at Superica

All weekend long
1801 North Shepherd

It’s Spicy Margarita time at Superica, with the annual Spicy Margarita Week running now through Sunday. Order a specialty Jalapeño Margarita featuring Tanteo Tequila and $1 from each cocktail will be donated to Keep Texas Waterways Clean. Guests can pair the classic marg with Carnitas Tacos with habanero pickled onions and a side of Superica’s limited edition Cowboy Coffin sauce.

Galveston Restaurant Week

All weekend long

Running daily through January 28, the Galveston Restaurant Week campaign features special prix fixe menus from dozens of Galveston’s best restaurants, no tickets or passes required. Two and three-course dinners will be priced from $20 to $60, two-course lunches run $10 to $30, and brunches are $10 to $40. Participating restaurants — including local favorites like BLVD Seafood, Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, Mosquito Cafe and Shrimp ‘N Stuff — are collecting charitable donations to be distributed tothis year’s charities, including United Way of Galveston, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and Family Service Center of Galveston County.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation