Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Sparkling Winter Wines and a Crawl Through Chinatown

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:
Year of the Dragon Chinatown Crawl at 75 BBQ & Hot Pot Buffet (start)Saturday, 11 a.m.
8880 Bellaire
Chinatown Crawl HTX will host its 10th annual Lunar New Year celebration, this year celebrating the Year of the Dragon and featuring self-guided Chinatown tour. Folks will gather for a lunch buffet at 75 BBQ & Hot Pot Buffet ($24.99++), followed by a trip to 85C Bakery & Cafe for desserts and shopping.
5th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off at Cedar Creek Bar & GrillSaturday, 1 to 6 p.m.
1034 West 20th
Local breweries and gumbo enthusiasts will once again join together to compete in the 5th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off, raising funds for local charities Friends For Life and the 100 Club of Houston. Come for live music, eats from 22 gumbo teams, face painting, a mechanical bull and food and drink deals all day, with special guest judges, SportsTalk 790 and appearances from 94.5 the Buzz. Tasting tickets are $35 which includes tastings from all of the gumbo teams and a chance to vote for the winner.
Winter Winemaker Series: Sparkling Wines of France at Mutiny Wine RoomSaturday, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.
1124 Usener
Hosted by Mutiny co-owner and award-winning Kagan Cellars winemaker Mark Ellenberger, guests are invited to journey through the Champagne region of France and several of the lesser-known regions in France that also produce excellent sparkling wines. The Winter Winemaker Tastings will feature elegant and approachable wines paired with caviar and bites for $94 per person.
Spicy Margarita Week at SupericaAll weekend long
1801 North Shepherd
It’s Spicy Margarita time at Superica, with the annual Spicy Margarita Week running now through Sunday. Order a specialty Jalapeño Margarita featuring Tanteo Tequila and $1 from each cocktail will be donated to Keep Texas Waterways Clean. Guests can pair the classic marg with Carnitas Tacos with habanero pickled onions and a side of Superica’s limited edition Cowboy Coffin sauce.
Galveston Restaurant WeekAll weekend long
Running daily through January 28, the Galveston Restaurant Week campaign features special prix fixe menus from dozens of Galveston’s best restaurants, no tickets or passes required. Two and three-course dinners will be priced from $20 to $60, two-course lunches run $10 to $30, and brunches are $10 to $40. Participating restaurants — including local favorites like BLVD Seafood, Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, Mosquito Cafe and Shrimp ‘N Stuff — are collecting charitable donations to be distributed tothis year’s charities, including United Way of Galveston, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and Family Service Center of Galveston County.