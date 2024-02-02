Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: BBQ on the Bayou and Mardi Gras Brunch

Hattie B X Loro Collaboration at LoroFriday–Sunday
1001 West 11th
Ahead of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken’s Austin opening, all Loro locations will feature a limited-time collaboration menu of umami-forward specials. Hit it this weekend to get eatss like the Hot Chicken Rice Bowl ($15) with “medium” chicken bites, coconut scented rice, seasonal pickles, Thai herbs, chicken skin furikake and miso comeback sauce; the Hot Chicken Sandwich ($13.50) with pimento cheese, pickles, miso comeback sauce, Loro slaw and chicken skin furikake; and Popping Sesame Noodles $7 with hot pop rocks, nam jim, chicken skin furikake and Thai herbs.
Mardi Gras Brunch at B&B Butchers & RestaurantSaturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1814 Washington
B&B Butchers is letting the good times roll at its festive Mardi Gras brunch, featuring dueling pianos by Thomas Cokinos Piano Experience, face painting, New Orleans-inspired brunch dishes, specialty cocktails from Bacardi brands and swag. The regular menu will also be available. Reserve online or by calling 713-862-1814.
BBQ on the Bayou at The HoustonianSaturday, noon to 4 p.m.
111 North Post Oak
The Houstonian will host its Second Annual Houstonian BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off Competition at The Manor House. Six cookoff teams will compete with the house Tex-Lex Cook Team as guests gather around the firepit to sip drinks and enjoy brisket, chicken and ribs along the bayou. Cost is $99++ per person ($89++ for members) and includes two drinks (beer, wine or cocktails) and food.
Smash Cancer Fundraiser at Burger BodegaSunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
4520 Washington
In honor of World Cancer Day this Sunday, Burger Bodega is joining smash burger comrades Leon's Smash Burgers (Australia) and 7th Street Burger (New York) for a World SMASH Cancer Day Fundraiser. For every smash burger sold, the burger concepts will donate $1 to a foundation of their choice in benefit of cancer research. Burger Bodega has chosen to support cancer research at the Houston Methodist Dr. Mary and Ron Neal Cancer Center.
Lunar New Year at Post HoustonSunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
401 Franklin
Post is welcoming in the Year of the Dragon with a day of Lunar New Year festivities, kicking things off with a Grand Opening of brand new retail experience ShopX in the Atrium at 11 a.m., followed by an all-day Asian pop-up market with a carnivalesque atmosphere from noon to 9 p.m. Enjoy traditional Lunar New Year foods and drink, explore games, arts and crafts and engage in other cultural activities like the Lion Dance with Soaring Phoenix at 1 and 7 p.m. The event is free to attend and open to the public of all ages.