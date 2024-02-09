Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Mardi Gras, Lunar New Year and Super Bowl LVIII

HTX Mardi Gras Bash at Urban South BreweryFriday–Sunday
1201 Oliver
The HTX taproom will host a Texas-sized Mardi Gras party all weekend long, featuring Dong Phuong King Cakes with Pint & Slice pairings for all three days (limited), plus themed beer and cocktails, frozen hurricanes, Friday night trivia, a Saturday market, weekend bounce house, food trucks, music and more. The fun event is family- and dog-friendly.
Lunar New Year Dim Sum Bites at JŪNSaturday, 5 to 10 p.m.
420 East 20th
James Beard semifinalist for Best New Restaurant, JŪN will host an evening dim sum experience to ring in the Lunar New Year. In addition to its usual dinner service, enjoy menu offerings including crystal dumplings, steamed bao, spring rolls and shiu mai.
Lunar New Year Food Festival at Conservatory Food HallSaturday–Sunday, 2 p.m. to close
606 Dennis
Hosting a two-day celebration of the Lunar New Year, Conservatory Food Hall invites guests to enjoy cultural performances, captivating lion dances, DJ beats, exclusive Lunar New Year menus, market vendors, face-painting and animal balloons, raffles and prizes and more.
Galentine’s Raclette Brunch at Brasserie 19Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1962 West Gray
Rosé and raclette will be flowing at this Galentine's Day brunch, with DJ FXBox spinning from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.and raclette service will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect bubbles, specialty cocktails, food specials, large-format “brunch-sized” bottles and more.
Houston Super Bowl Watch PartiesSunday
The Super Bowl LVIII is this Sunday, as fans watch the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off for the championship. Looking for plans? Check out our 2024 Super Bowl Dining Guide to find the Houston bars and restaurants getting in on the game day action with watch parties, food and drink specials, and Super Bowl fun. Folks who are hosting or attending watch parties of their own can check out the to-go options in our 2024 Houston Super Bowl Catering and Takeout Guide.