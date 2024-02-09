Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Mardi Gras, Lunar New Year and Super Bowl LVIII

February 9, 2024 4:00AM

Game Day nachos, beer buckets and a prime TV setup make Christian's Tailgate a Super Bowl champion.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

HTX Mardi Gras Bash at Urban South Brewery

Friday–Sunday
1201 Oliver

The HTX taproom will host a Texas-sized Mardi Gras party all weekend long, featuring Dong Phuong King Cakes with Pint & Slice pairings for all three days (limited), plus themed beer and cocktails, frozen hurricanes, Friday night trivia, a Saturday market, weekend bounce house, food trucks, music and more. The fun event is family- and dog-friendly.

Lunar New Year Dim Sum Bites at JŪN

Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.
420 East 20th

James Beard semifinalist for Best New Restaurant, JŪN will host an evening dim sum experience to ring in the Lunar New Year. In addition to its usual dinner service, enjoy menu offerings including crystal dumplings, steamed bao, spring rolls and shiu mai.

Lunar New Year Food Festival at Conservatory Food Hall

Saturday–Sunday, 2 p.m. to close
606 Dennis

Hosting a two-day celebration of the Lunar New Year, Conservatory Food Hall invites guests to enjoy cultural performances, captivating lion dances, DJ beats, exclusive Lunar New Year menus, market vendors, face-painting and animal balloons, raffles and prizes and more.

Galentine’s Raclette Brunch at Brasserie 19

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1962 West Gray

Rosé and raclette will be flowing at this Galentine's Day brunch, with DJ FXBox spinning from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.and raclette service will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect bubbles, specialty cocktails, food specials, large-format “brunch-sized” bottles and more.

Houston Super Bowl Watch Parties

Sunday

The Super Bowl LVIII is this Sunday, as fans watch the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off for the championship. Looking for plans? Check out our 2024 Super Bowl Dining Guide to find the Houston bars and restaurants getting in on the game day action with watch parties, food and drink specials, and Super Bowl fun. Folks who are hosting or attending watch parties of their own can check out the to-go options in our 2024 Houston Super Bowl Catering and Takeout Guide.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
