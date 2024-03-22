Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Top Chefs Mash Menus for an Lebanese-Inspired Habibi Night

Tomball German Heritage Festival in Old Town TomballFriday, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
201 South Elm
The family-friendly Tomball German Heritage Festival returns to Old Downtown all weekend long. Festival goers can expect 200+ vendors, roaming street performances and cultural music, and festival fare from German eats to beer and wine. The event is free to attend, with free parking and a weekend shuttle service.
Bayou City Art Festival: Culinary Arts at Sam Houston ParkSaturday–Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1000 Bagby
While you’ll of course want to experience the bonanza of art at the epic Bayou City Art Festival (which transforms downtown into a giant outdoor art gallery), there is also a lineup of culinary artistry to enjoy. On both Saturday and Sunday, the Chef’s Table will return with chef demos, signature recipes and passed samples, with featured chefs including Patti Delgado of The Original Ninfa's, Fernando Huerto of George's Bistro & Bar, Michael O'Connor of Andiron and more. The festival will also feature onsite food trucks and vendors throughout the day. Tickets are $20 for adults (free for kids under 12) and $75 for VIP.
St. Germain Brunch at Brasserie 19Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
1962 West Gray
Brasserie 19 is hosting its annual St. Germain Brunch featuring curated St. Germain cocktails by bartender Lucio Fernandez, plus music by DJ FXBox Olmos on his classic turntable starting at 12:30 p.m.
2024 OMG Food Fest at Midtown ParkSaturday, 2 to 10 p.m.
2811 Travis
DJs and bands will be blastin’ Hip-Hop, Rap and Old School jams as foodies fill up at the returning OMG Food Fest. Expect turkey legs, boudin, bbq, tacos and more. Tickets are $8 general admission.
Craft Pita X Winnie's Habibi Night at Winnie'sSaturday, March 23, 6 p.m. to late
3622 Main
Cult favorite Mediterranean joint Craft Pita is teaming up with the fun-loving kitchen and dive Winnie’s for a special one-night event celebrating Lebanese culture. Head to Winnies to enjoy the mashup from Craft Pita’s chef Rafael Nasr and Winnie’s owners Graham Laborde and Benjy Mason, featuring a Mezze Sampler with cool ranch labneh, Nashville hot mushroom hummus, and pita chips and bread; Za’atar Wings served with labneh ranch; Shawarma Fries with chicken, toum, pickles spicy aioli, and pickled turnips; and a Shawarma Crunch Wrap on markouk bread. The Habibi Night will also feature an Arabic Afro House set from Dr. House, Arak cocktails, and hookah. No reservations.