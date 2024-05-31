Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Pair Sake with Caviar

May 31, 2024 4:00AM

Le Jardinier will host a two-night sake-paired dinner.
Le Jardinier will host a two-night sake-paired dinner. Photo by Julie Soefer
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

IWA Sake Dinner at Le Jardinier

Friday–Saturday
5500 Main

Le Jardinier teams up with IWA Sake, aka the ‘wine lovers’ sake, for a two-night event. Founder and maker of IWA Sake Richard Geoffroy will welcome guests into the private dining room for a journey through older, rare releases flown in from Japan paired with a five-course tasting menu curated by chef de cuisine Felipe Botero, featuring chilled Maine lobster; Comté cheese soufflé; risotto with blue crab, melted leeks and preserved lemon; poached Atlantic cod with sake and Kaluga caviar sauce; and “the white meringue” for dessert – comprised of matcha cream and cherry compote. Limited seats are offered priced at $375 per person.

Humble Bacon Festival at Humble Civic Center

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
8233 Will Clayton Parkway

The founders of the In a Pickle Festival and Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival have collaborated to put on the first-ever Bacon Festival, featuring bacon-fueled goods from a variety of vendors, contests, prizes, games and more. Tickets are $10 (free for k﻿ids 12 and under).

Far East Fest at Chapman & Kirby

Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.
2118 Lamar

The second annual Far East Fest will feature tasty flavors and cultural experiences from the Far East, from local vendors and food trucks to live entertainment, themed drinks and giveaways. The event is free to attend.

Loco for Coconuts at Truck Yard

Saturday, noon to 2 a.m.
2118 Lamar

Truck Yard’s annual Loco for Coconuts party invites guests to don their tropical attire for a day of fun, with coconut cracking, tropical cocktails, hula dancers, fire dancing, a pig roast, live music and more. The event is kid/dog-friendly event until 9 p.m., when it goes 21-and-up.

Bloomfest 2024 at New Magnolia Brewing Company

 Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.
1616 Bevis

Celebrating the blossoming of craft beer locally, regionally and worldwide, New Magnolia’s Bloomfest highlights breweries dedicated to creating thoughtfully executed craft beer, featuring 50+ different beers from award-winning breweries across Texas. Folks can also expect a local art showcas, live music and eats from local chefs. Tickets are $40 GA and $125 VIP. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation