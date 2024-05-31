Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Pair Sake with Caviar

IWA Sake Dinner at Le JardinierFriday–Saturday
5500 Main
Le Jardinier teams up with IWA Sake, aka the ‘wine lovers’ sake, for a two-night event. Founder and maker of IWA Sake Richard Geoffroy will welcome guests into the private dining room for a journey through older, rare releases flown in from Japan paired with a five-course tasting menu curated by chef de cuisine Felipe Botero, featuring chilled Maine lobster; Comté cheese soufflé; risotto with blue crab, melted leeks and preserved lemon; poached Atlantic cod with sake and Kaluga caviar sauce; and “the white meringue” for dessert – comprised of matcha cream and cherry compote. Limited seats are offered priced at $375 per person.
Humble Bacon Festival at Humble Civic CenterSaturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
8233 Will Clayton Parkway
The founders of the In a Pickle Festival and Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival have collaborated to put on the first-ever Bacon Festival, featuring bacon-fueled goods from a variety of vendors, contests, prizes, games and more. Tickets are $10 (free for kids 12 and under).
Far East Fest at Chapman & KirbySaturday, noon to 6 p.m.
2118 Lamar
The second annual Far East Fest will feature tasty flavors and cultural experiences from the Far East, from local vendors and food trucks to live entertainment, themed drinks and giveaways. The event is free to attend.
Loco for Coconuts at Truck YardSaturday, noon to 2 a.m.
2118 Lamar
Truck Yard’s annual Loco for Coconuts party invites guests to don their tropical attire for a day of fun, with coconut cracking, tropical cocktails, hula dancers, fire dancing, a pig roast, live music and more. The event is kid/dog-friendly event until 9 p.m., when it goes 21-and-up.
Bloomfest 2024 at New Magnolia Brewing CompanySaturday, noon to 8 p.m.
1616 Bevis
Celebrating the blossoming of craft beer locally, regionally and worldwide, New Magnolia’s Bloomfest highlights breweries dedicated to creating thoughtfully executed craft beer, featuring 50+ different beers from award-winning breweries across Texas. Folks can also expect a local art showcas, live music and eats from local chefs. Tickets are $40 GA and $125 VIP.