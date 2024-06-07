Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Freshly Shucked Oysters and Rosé All Day

One-Year Anniversary at Trill BurgersFriday, doors open at 11 a.m.
3607 South Shepherd
Bun B’s Trill Burgers is giving away 607 free burgers to commemorate one year (it opened on 6/07) at its showstopping black and yellow brick-and-mortar location at the corner of Shepherd and Richmond. The first 607 guests will receive one complimentary OG Trill Burger, its signature double-patty smashburger featuring American cheese, Trill Sauce, caramelized onions and pickles that was named “Best Burger in America” on Good Morning America in 2022. The giveaway will be first-come, first-served, limited to one per person in line and is available for to-go orders only. The celebration will alsso feature music from a surprise guest DJ and a celebratory photo backdrop to commemorate the occasion.
The 20th Annual Wine & Food Week in The WoodlandsFriday–Saturday
The 20th Annual Wine & Food Week will close out its run with fan-favorite events this weekend, including the Ladies of the Vine Tasting, Luncheon, & Panel Discussion at The Club at Carlton Woods from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday; the Friday evening Sips, Suds & Savor tasting at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center; the pièce de résistance, the elaborate Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase on Saturday evening from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Ballroom.
National Rosé DaySaturday
This Saturday is National Rosé Day, and several Houston restaurants and bars are toasting the holiday with pink-fueled events. Check out our 2024 National Rosé Day Houston Dining Guide to find out where to celebrate with pink drinks, rosé-fueled brunches and more.
Gardens and Goblets at McGovern Centennial GardensSaturday, noon to 3 p.m.
1500 Hermann
Patio cocktail and mocktail competition Gardens and Goblets challenges leading restaurants and bars from across Houston — including Hidden Bar, Woosters Garden, Wild, Verde Garden, Bayou Heights Bier Garden, Grand Prize, Guard & Grace, Loch Bar, The Lymbar, Money Cat and Zanti — to craft an innovative concoction to be judged by a panel of local tastemakers and attendees. The 21+ event will also feature raffle items, a local DJ, taco offerings from Tacodeli, yard games and more fun. Tickets are $50 ($40 for Urban Green members), with all proceeds benefiting the stewardship and improvement of Hermann Park.
30th Anniversary Party at Saint Arnold Brewing CompanySaturday, 2 to 10 p.m. (doors open at 11 a.m.)
2000 Lyons
The oldest craft brewery in Texas and Houston celebrates 30 years of brewing beer with an all-day 30th Anniversary party on the Saint Arnold campus. The high-energy festival will feature several marquee musical acts from the Bayou City collaborating for the first time, including Kam Franklin, Devin the Dude, Robert Ellis and Fat Tony. General Admission is $15 with food and drink available for purchase.