Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Freshly Shucked Oysters and Rosé All Day

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Friday, doors open at 11 a.m.3607 South ShepherdBun B’s Trill Burgers is giving away 607 free burgers to commemorate one year (it opened on 6/07) at its showstopping black and yellow brick-and-mortar location at the corner of Shepherd and Richmond. The first 607 guests will receive one complimentary OG Trill Burger, its signature double-patty smashburger featuring American cheese, Trill Sauce, caramelized onions and pickles that was named “Best Burger in America” on Good Morning America in 2022. The giveaway will be first-come, first-served, limited to one per person in line and is available for to-go orders only. The celebration will alsso feature music from a surprise guest DJ and a celebratory photo backdrop to commemorate the occasion.Friday–SaturdayThe 20th Annual Wine & Food Week will close out its run with fan-favorite events this weekend, including the Ladies of the Vine Tasting, Luncheon, & Panel Discussion at The Club at Carlton Woods from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday; the Friday evening Sips, Suds & Savor tasting at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center; the pièce de résistance, the elaborate Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase on Saturday evening from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Ballroom.SaturdayThis Saturday is National Rosé Day, and several Houston restaurants and bars are toasting the holiday with pink-fueled events. Check out our 2024 National Rosé Day Houston Dining Guide to find out where to celebrate with pink drinks, rosé-fueled brunches and more.Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.1500 HermannPatio cocktail and mocktail competition Gardens and Goblets challenges leading restaurants and bars from across Houston — includingand— to craft an innovative concoction to be judged by a panel of local tastemakers and attendees. The 21+ event will also feature raffle items, a local DJ, taco offerings from Tacodeli, yard games and more fun. Tickets are $50 ($40 for Urban Green members), with all proceeds benefiting the stewardship and improvement of Hermann Park.Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m. (doors open at 11 a.m.)2000 LyonsThe oldest craft brewery in Texas and Houston celebrates 30 years of brewing beer with an all-day 30th Anniversary party on the Saint Arnold campus. The high-energy festival will feature several marquee musical acts from the Bayou City collaborating for the first time, including Kam Franklin, Devin the Dude, Robert Ellis and Fat Tony. General Admission is $15 with food and drink available for purchase.