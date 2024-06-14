Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Treat Rad Dads to Whiskey, Burgers, Beers and More

Houston Pink Boots Society Beer Fest at Bad Astronaut Brewing Co.Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.
1519 Fulton
Held at Bad Astronaut, the first annual Houston Pink Boots Beer Fest features Pink Boots Collaboration beer releases while enjoying live music, spray art demonstrations, a tattoo artist, vendors, tasty eats, door prizes and more in an effort to raise scholarship funds that support the advancement of women and non-binary individuals in the fermented beverage industry. Your $35 ticket includes five 5-ounce pours, a door prize ticket and access to live entertainment ($20 designated driver tickets also available). Additionally, guests have the option to purchase additional pours at $15 per set of five.
Tokyo X at NRG CenterSaturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
1 Fannin
The second annual Tokyo X festival will take place on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 at the NRG Center. The two-day festival invites everyone to dive deep into the rich tapestry of Japanese culture, rocking traditional Japanese street foods and dishes prepared by local Houston chefs, anime, music, live performances, car shows and authentic night markets. Food vendors and restaurantss committed include Pop Fancy Dessert Bar, Dumpling Haus, Sandoitchi, Wagyu Dog, Mai Lao Thai Kitchen, Lady M Cake Boutique, Rakkan Ramen and more. Tickets start at $40 for Saturday and $35 for Sunday.
Coffee, Cars and Cigars at Riverhouse HoustonSunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
65 Hirsch
Head to East River 9’s family-friendly restaurant, patio and bar to treat Dad to a day of classic cars, gourmet coffee, premium cigars and relaxed vibes. There will also be a live DJ and tasty brunch eats from chilaquiles to biscuits and gravy, plus burgers, wings, taco and more.
Rad Dad Pop-Up at Eureka Heights Brewing Co.Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
941 West 18th
Bring the fam to Eureka Heights for a day of beer, burgers and laughs. Deckle and Hide will be firing up the grills for handmade smoked brisket burgers and sausages while supplies last. Dads can test their feet at the infamous Lego Lava Walk and enjoy Fred Kasper's Dad Joke Stand Up.
Father’s Day DiningSunday
Celebrate dads with whiskey, bbq, beers and more at Houston restaurants. FInd out where to drink and dine in Houston this holiday by checking out our 2024 Father’s Day Dining Guide.