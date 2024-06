Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate a Midtown Favorite at its Farewell Bash

Bludorn by the Sea at Hotel Lucine

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Friday–Saturday1002 SeawallGalveston’shas teamed up withandto host Bludorn by the Sea , a multi-night dinner series featuring distinctive collaborative dinners in Hotel Lucine’s on-site restaurant,. Cocktail hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. each night in, with $4 dressed oysters and $14 martinis; and from 5 to 10 p.m. each night, The Fancy will offer guests a five-course dining experience for $105 per person, with an optional $80 wine pairing. Highlights include clam fritters, scallop crudo and key lime pie with Navy Blue’s executive chef, Jerrod Zifchak on Friday; and a spotlight Bar Bludorn with ceviche tostada,and porkwithon Saturday. Also on Saturday, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Molly Austad, wine director at Bludorn Hospitality, will host a wine tasting in The Den for $85 per person.Friday–Sunday820 HolmanHolman Draft Hall is closing its doors to the public on Monday, July 1, reopening as a new full drink and dining service concept, Solarium, in August 2024. Fans can celebrate the beer hall farewell at its weekend-long BRB celebration, featuring happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m. and DJ music from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday; all–day happy hour, plus brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., an Astos giveaway starting at 5 p.m.; and DJ beats to close out the night on Saturday; and brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., and a DJ party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday.Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out)420 East 20thJūn’s monthly pop-up bakery will go down this weekend, featuringand baked goods from passion fruit berlines andtoand ham and cheese puff. Guests should come early, as a limited quantity of all goodies will be available for counter-service/pick-up only.Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.Bottled Blonde (start), 4901 WashingtonThis mimosa–fueled brunch bar crawl kicks off at, with bites and booze specials at stops includingand more. GA tickets start at $25 and include access to exclusive brunch eats and cocktails and a spin-to-win chance at every venue; VIP access starts at $64.99 with one-hour early entry, free brunch bites and mimosa/cocktail tastings.Saturday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.3300 Smithwelcomes back its highly anticipated Respect the Rosé celebration, as talented chefs from around the country – includingNew Orleans chef Ryan Prewitt, Memphis’chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, Nola-basedStephen Stryjewski and hometown chef and SSF founder Chris Shepherd – collaborate on a multi-course extravaganza to go alongside a selection of first-class rosés and other wines GA tickets are $500.