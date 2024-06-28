Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate a Midtown Favorite at its Farewell Bash

Bludorn by the Sea at Hotel LucineFriday–Saturday
1002 Seawall
Galveston’s Hotel Lucine has teamed up with Bludorn, Navy Blue and Bar Bludorn to host Bludorn by the Sea, a multi-night dinner series featuring distinctive collaborative dinners in Hotel Lucine’s on-site restaurant, The Fancy. Cocktail hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. each night in The Den, with $4 dressed oysters and $14 martinis; and from 5 to 10 p.m. each night, The Fancy will offer guests a five-course dining experience for $105 per person, with an optional $80 wine pairing. Highlights include clam fritters, scallop crudo and key lime pie with Navy Blue’s executive chef, Jerrod Zifchak on Friday; and a spotlight Bar Bludorn with ceviche tostada, masa gnocchi and pork presse with mole negro on Saturday. Also on Saturday, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Molly Austad, wine director at Bludorn Hospitality, will host a wine tasting in The Den for $85 per person.
Be Right Back Closing Weekend at Holman Draft HallFriday–Sunday
820 Holman
Holman Draft Hall is closing its doors to the public on Monday, July 1, reopening as a new full drink and dining service concept, Solarium, in August 2024. Fans can celebrate the beer hall farewell at its weekend-long BRB celebration, featuring happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m. and DJ music from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday; all–day happy hour, plus brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., an Astos giveaway starting at 5 p.m.; and DJ beats to close out the night on Saturday; and brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., and a DJ party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Pop-Up Bakery at JūnSaturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out)
420 East 20th
Jūn’s monthly pop-up bakery will go down this weekend, featuring cafecito and baked goods from passion fruit berlines and empanada de guayaba to pan de elote and ham and cheese puff. Guests should come early, as a limited quantity of all goodies will be available for counter-service/pick-up only.
Houston Mimosa FestSaturday, noon to 5 p.m.
Bottled Blonde (start), 4901 Washington
This mimosa–fueled brunch bar crawl kicks off at Bottled Blonde, with bites and booze specials at stops including Sincerely Tipsy, Clutch Bar, Sugar Room and more. GA tickets start at $25 and include access to exclusive brunch eats and cocktails and a spin-to-win chance at every venue; VIP access starts at $64.99 with one-hour early entry, free brunch bites and mimosa/cocktail tastings.
Respect the Rosé: Run for the Rosés at Brennan's of HoustonSaturday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
3300 Smith
Southern Smoke Foundation welcomes back its highly anticipated Respect the Rosé celebration, as talented chefs from around the country – including Pêche New Orleans chef Ryan Prewitt, Memphis’ Hog & Hominy chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, Nola-based Link Restaurant Group’s Stephen Stryjewski and hometown chef and SSF founder Chris Shepherd – collaborate on a multi-course extravaganza to go alongside a selection of first-class rosés and other wines GA tickets are $500.