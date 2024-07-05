Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: The Return of Latin Restaurant Weeks

July 5, 2024 4:00AM

The Orginal Ninfa's is just one of the many excellent choices for Latin Restaurant Weeks. Photo by Sergio Trevino
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Latin Restaurant Weeks

All weekend long

Kicking off this Friday and running through July 19, Latin Restaurant Weeks returns for its sixth year to celebrate and support Latin chefs and culinary businesses across Greater Houston. Diners can explore 70+ local restaurants and food businesses offering special menu items, limited-time deals and pre-fixe menus that will highlight Latin American cuisine, with participants including Churrascos, Gaspachos Mexican Bites, The Lymbar, Segundo Coffee Lab, Space City Birria and Taqueria La Perla de Jalisco.

July First Saturday Market at Hope Farms

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
10401 Scott

Hope Farms will host its July First Saturday Market with a "Summer Cookout" theme. Stock up on freshly harvested vegetables, score unique handmade goods, learn the secrets of spring gardening with a Hope Farms farmer, and enjoy free cooking classes for both kids and adults from chef Kevin Bryant of KB Culinary.

Houston Soul Food Festival at The Zone

Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.
10371 Stella Link

Folks can hit the Houston Soul Food Festival to enjoy soulful bites from 30+ food vendors from Houston, Austin, Dallas and other surrounding cities — think oxtails and candied yams, fried chicken and seafood, barbecue, funnel cake and turkey legs, vegan fare and more. There will also be a local merchant market to shop. Tickets start at $10 for GA pre-sale.

KPop Night Market at Stomping Grounds

 Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m.
1223 W 34th

Hit the lawn for a special KPop Night Market, featuring vendors, raffles, music and performances, soju tasting and more, including eats from your favorite Stomping Grounds eateries. The family-friendly fun is free to attend.

Fourth Annual Lumpia Eating Contest at Be More Pacific

Sunday, 3 p.m.
506 Yale

Be More Pacific will host its Fourth Annual Lumpia Eating Contest this weekend, with festivities kicking off at 3 p.m. and with the competition following at 3:45. Inspired by Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest, this event showcases Filipino egg rolls, or lumpia, with contestants primarily from local small businesses in the food, beverage and entertainment industries, plus one chosen via social media contest. Expect a lively competition, DJ beats, tasty food and more fun.
