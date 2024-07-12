Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate 713 Day with Live Music and Fresh Taps

July 12, 2024 4:00AM

8th Wonder Brewery is bringing the fun with live music, freshly tapped brews and more for 713 Day.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

713 Day at 8th Wonder Brewery

Saturday, noon to midnight
2202 Dallas

8th Wonder is throwing a 713 Day Bash complete with live music from Donny Houston, Matt Mejia, and Shame On Me from 2 to 8 p.m., a vendor market curated by Good Market HTX, outdoor activities, cannabis beverages, 8th Wonder brews and more.

Saint Arnold Downtown Pub Crawl

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

Saint A is celebrating 713 Day by bringing its cult favorite pub crawl to downtown. Don your most Houston gear and snag your punchcard at any of the first stops — Flying Saucer, McIntyre’s, Underground Hall, Angel Share, Shay McElroy’s, Little Dipper and Molly’s Pub — from 2 to 3 p.m., then hit five of the seven stos before ending at Market Square Park for live music and an after party, where you’ll receive your prize, a coveted Saint Arnold Pub Crawl pint glass. As always, designated drivers are both eligible for the prize and encouraged to attend.

Red, White & Brut Bastille Day Bash at Brasserie 19

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
1962 West Gray

Joined by Moët Hennessy, B19 hosts its Red, White & Brut Bastille Day Bash, an afternoon filled with specialty cocktails, bubbles, brunch-sized bottles, raffles, swag, French discothèque tunes and food specials. Guests are encouraged to wear their finest French chic.

Summer Cookout at Hamsa

Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.
5555 Morningside

Hamsa’s Yotam Dolev is collaborating with chef Dominick Lee, recipient of the inaugural “Underbelly Scholarship" from James Beard award-winning chef Chris Shepherd, on a summer cookout menu at Hamsa. Featuring the flavors of Tel Aviv and New Orleans, guests can enjoy a three-course family-style meal, with features like salatim spread, fried green tomato with cayenne-peach schug, blackened chicken kabab with black tahini, lemon harissa Gulf shrimp and grits and challah bread bananas foster pudding. Reservations are open to the public for $65 a person

Latin Restaurant Weeks

All weekend long

Running daily through July 19, Latin Restaurant Weeks returns for its sixth year to celebrate and support Latin chefs and culinary businesses across Greater Houston. Diners can explore 70+ local restaurants and food businesses offering special menu items, limited-time deals and pre-fixe menus highlighting Latin American cuisine, with participants including Churrascos, Gaspachos Mexican Bites, The Lymbar, Segundo Coffee Lab, Space City Birria and Taqueria La Perla de Jalisco
