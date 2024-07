Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate 713 Day with Live Music and Fresh Taps

713 Day at 8th Wonder Brewery

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Saturday, noon to midnight2202 Dallas8th Wonder is throwing a 713 Day Bash complete with live music from Donny Houston, Matt Mejia, and Shame On Me from 2 to 8 p.m., a vendor market curated by Good Market HTX, outdoor activities, cannabis beverages, 8th Wonder brews and more.Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.Saint A is celebrating 713 Day by bringing its cult favorite pub crawl to downtown . Don your most Houston gear and snag your punchcard at any of the first stops — Flying Saucer, McIntyre’s, Underground Hall, Angel Share, Shay McElroy’s, Little Dipper and Molly’s Pub — from 2 to 3 p.m., then hit five of the seven stos before ending at Market Square Park for live music and an after party, where you’ll receive your prize, a coveted Saint Arnold Pub Crawl pint glass. As always, designated drivers are both eligible for the prize and encouraged to attend.Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.1962 West GrayJoined by Moët Hennessy, B19 hosts its Red, White & Brut Bastille Day Bash, an afternoon filled with specialty cocktails, bubbles, brunch-sized bottles, raffles, swag, French discothèque tunes and food specials. Guests are encouraged to wear their finest French chic.Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.5555 MorningsideHamsa’s Yotam Dolev is collaborating with chef Dominick Lee, recipient of the inaugural “Underbelly Scholarship" from James Beard award-winning chef Chris Shepherd, on a summer cookout menu at Hamsa. Featuring the flavors of Tel Aviv and New Orleans, guests can enjoy a three-course family-style meal, with features likespread, fried green tomato with cayenne-peach, blackened chicken kabab with black tahini, lemon harissa Gulf shrimp and grits and challah bread bananas foster pudding. Reservations are open to the public for $65 a personAll weekend longRunning daily through July 19, Latin Restaurant Weeks returns for its sixth year to celebrate and support Latin chefs and culinary businesses across Greater Houston. Diners can explore 70+ local restaurants and food businesses offering special menu items, limited-time deals and pre-fixe menus highlighting Latin American cuisine, with participants includingand