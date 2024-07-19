Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: '70s Summer Camp and the Feast of Saint Arnold

Colombian Fest Internacional at Sam Houston ParkSaturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
901 Bagby
Colombian culture will be on full display at the 2024 Colombian Fest, with traditional Colombian food and drink, baked goods, a vendor market, kids games, and live music from a lineup of Latin artists. Tickets start at $20.
'70s Summer Camp at Truck YardSaturday, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
2118 Lamar
Break out the retro camp gear and go back to the ‘70s at Truck Yard’s Summer Camp Party, featuring classic camp games, special awards for the best-dressed, best dressed duo and more, live music featuring all your favorite hits, and nostalgic goodies from adult juice packs to snowcones. The event is free and family-friendly until 9 p.m., when it goes 21+.
Brewsology Beer Fest at Houston Museum of Natural ScienceSaturday, 8 p.m. (7 p.m. VIP and early access)
5555 Hermann Park
The Houston Museum of Natural Science will open up its doors to beer enthusiasts for the after-hours Brewsology Beer Fest, a ”boozy hybrid of your middle school museum field trip.” Featuring dozens of local craft breweries and cideries, attendee can enjoy beer samples ass well as access throughout the museum and its exhibits. General admission tickets are $55, with early access for $70 and VIP for $95 and including early admission and a $30 food credit.
EaDough Pastries and Provisions Pop-Up at AudenSunday, 10 a.m. to noon
3737 Cogdell
Hit the Autry Park hotspot for an EaDough Pastries and Provisions pop-up, offering the bakery’s famous “Crookie” ($8), a twice-baked croissant with a gooey chocolate chunk cookie nestled inside; Strawberry Brown Butter Frangipane Croix ($8.50); Cinnamon Brioche ($6.50); Almond Croissant Loaf ($8); and Cranberry Orange Scone ($6). Guests can also score seasonal Cereal lattes ($5) and Iced Cold Brew Lattes ($5).
Feast of Saint Arnold at Saint Arnold Brewing CompanySunday, 5 to 9 p.m.
2000 Lyons
Saint A hosts its annual fundraiser for Texas Children’s Hospital’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center, the Feast of Saint Arnold. Held in its air-conditioned Beer Hall, the evening features numerous courses, all served simultaneously and family-style. Arrive at 5 p.m. to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and aperitif beers; then at 5:45 prompt, get ready to feast with utensils optional. Reservations are $150 each and include all of your food and beer.