Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Pig Roast, Paella and Backyard BBQ

July 26, 2024 4:00AM

J-Bar-M Barbecue teams up with local culture and arts group Extended FAM for a Houston-inspired backyard bbq.
Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

8th Annual Summer Beer Olympics at SpindleTap Brewery

Saturday, 10 a.m. arrivals and registrations
10622 Hirsch

Blending camaraderie and spirit with craft beer and competition, Spindletap’s 8th Annual Summer Beer Olympics kicks off the party games at 10:30 a.m. Teams can sign up for $80 (four a team of four) to compete, with a souvenir cup, beer token and koozie included.

Camp Loggerbier at Equal Parts Brewing

Saturday, doors open at noon
3118 Harrisburg

This celebration of lager will showcase variants of Equal Parts’ beloved Loggerbier, plus the release of its yearly smoked lager, Lil’ Smokey, this year made in collaboration with Khói Barbecue, who smoked the malts for 14 hours using post oak. Enjoy the brews alongside a campy menu by Rowdy’s BBQ, featuring s’mores, bbq mac and cheese and more

Summer Forever: Pig Roast Party at 8th Wonder

Saturday, 2 to 8 p.m.
2202 Dallas

8th Wonder is celebrating Houston's endless summer with a day of “good food, good drinks, good people and good fun.” Blood Bros BBQ will beonsite roasting a whole pig in the backyard, and Rick's Darts & Games will be providing the outdoor activities as DJ LA spins the tunes. Folks can also enjoy Beach Break specials all day.

Extended FAM: Backyard BBQ Edition at J-Bar-M Barbecue

Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m.
2201 Leeland

J-Bar-M is partnering with local culture and arts group Extended FAM (founded by hometown visual artist Donkeeboy) to host a backyard bbq showcasing all things Houston. Folks can enjoy a menu collaboration from J-Bar-M and Taqueria Del Sol, blending classic Texas BBQ and authentic Mexican cuisine. The Good Market HTX will also host a pop-up market with 10 local vendors; Monster Energy will provide free haircuts and tattoos; and Throwback City and Tilt HTX will release a limited edition shirt and hat drop designed by Donkeeboy that will be available exclusively at the event.

Paella Sunday at Mutiny Wine Room

Sunday, 1 to 6:30 p.m. seatings
1124 Usener

Chef Eduardo Alcayaga will cook his famous seafood paella over a live fire on the patio this Sunday. Guests can dig into the seasonal paella mixta for $38 alongside an optional Spanish wine pairing for $15 by the glass or $56 by the bottle. Seating times are at 1, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
