Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Houston Restaurant Weeks Makes its Debut

Houston Restaurant WeeksAll weekend long
Houston Restaurant Weeks is officially back, raising funds for the Houston Food Bank while championing restaurants around the city through Labor Day. Over 250 restaurants are offering multi-course, prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), available for dine-in and take-out. Secure your reservations now at old favorites and newcomers, including Belly of the Beast, Daily Gather, Hamsa, Maison Pucha Bistro, Toro Toro and more.
"Comin' in Hot" Hot Sauce Pro-Am Competition at Hope FarmsSaturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
10401 Scott
Hope Farms HTX and Recipe for Success invite hot sauce enthusiasts to discover who makes the tastiest sauce in town. Heat seekers can enjoy samples from the competition, free beer from Saint Arnold, farm-fresh beverages, music and yard games, and more. Limited tickets are available for a $5 donation to Recipe for Success and its efforts to fight childhood obesity through education and community outreach. Amateur chefs who think they can bring the heat against the pros can register to compete online.
White Linen Night in the HeightsSaturday, 6 to 10 p.m.
19th
Heights tradition White Linen Night will take over the streets of 19th from 6 to 10 p.m., showcasing local small businesses for an evening of community, art, food and drink, live music and fun. This year, the official block party will require ticketed admission, starting at $10.
White Linen Night at EZ’s Liquor LoungeSaturday, 7 to 10 p.m.
3302 White Oak
EZ’s Liquor Lounge will celebrate White Linen Night with live music from Western Jelly from 7 to 10 p.m. and food from The Original Ninfa’s in addition to its regular food and drink menus.
Mr. C's Pop-Up, featuring Chris Shepherd at Four Seasons Hotel HoustonSunday, 5 and 8 p.m. seatings
1300 Lamar
Four Seasons Hotel Houston continues its Celebrity Chef Pop-Up Series in benefit of the Southern Smoke Foundation, with chef Chris Shepherd presenting a “Sunday Supper” inspired by his favorite childhood restaurant in Omaha, Mr. C’s Steakhouse. The throwback family-style dinner features lumache alla vodka and baked cacio e ppepe, strip steak and chicken parmesan, tiramisu and more. Reservations are $195 per person, with optional wine pairings featuring some of Shepherd’s favorite Italian varietals for an additional $130 for standard or $315 prestige.