Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Houston Restaurant Weeks Makes its Debut

Houston Restaurant Weeks

"Comin' in Hot" Hot Sauce Pro-Am Competition at Hope Farms

White Linen Night in the Heights

White Linen Night at EZ’s Liquor Lounge

Mr. C's Pop-Up, featuring Chris Shepherd at Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:All weekend long Houston Restaurant Weeks is officially back, raising funds for the Houston Food Bank while championing restaurants around the city through Labor Day. Over 250 restaurants are offering multi-course, prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), available for dine-in and take-out. Secure your reservations now at old favorites and newcomers, includingand more.Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.10401 ScottHope Farms HTX and Recipe for Success invite hot sauce enthusiasts to discover who makes the tastiest sauce in town. Heat seekers can enjoy samples from the competition, free beer from Saint Arnold, farm-fresh beverages, music and yard games, and more. Limited tickets are available for a $5 donation to Recipe for Success and its efforts to fight childhood obesity through education and community outreach. Amateur chefs who think they can bring the heat against the pros can register to compete online Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m.19thHeights tradition White Linen Night will take over the streets of 19th from 6 to 10 p.m., showcasing local small businesses for an evening of community, art, food and drink, live music and fun. This year, the official block party will require ticketed admission, starting at $10.Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m.3302 White OakEZ’s Liquor Lounge will celebrate White Linen Night with live music from Western Jelly from 7 to 10 p.m. and food from The Original Ninfa’s in addition to its regular food and drink menus.Sunday, 5 and 8 p.m. seatings1300 LamarFour Seasons Hotel Houston continues its Celebrity Chef Pop-Up Series in benefit of the, with chef Chris Shepherd presenting a “Sunday Supper” inspired by his favorite childhood restaurant in Omaha, Mr. C’s Steakhouse. The throwback family-style dinner features lumache alla vodka and baked cacio e ppepe, strip steak and chicken parmesan, tiramisu and more. Reservations are $195 per person, with optional wine pairings featuring some of Shepherd’s favorite Italian varietals for an additional $130 for standard or $315 prestige.