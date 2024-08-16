Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Flying Saucer Celebrates 24 Years of Beers

Rare Rioja Dinner at Guard and GraceFriday, 7 to 10 p.m.
500 Dallas
Guests can enjoy a five-course wine dinner paired with a rare library of RIoja selections from the renowned producer Bodegas Manzanos. Featured vintages include the 1961, 1964 and 1981 alongside the current 2014 Gran Reserva. Reserve seats ($295 per person) via OpenTable.
Cheers for Charity at Red Oak BallroomSaturday, 4 p.m. (3 p.m. VIP)
816 Town and Country
Charitable wine-tasting event Cheers for Charity supports Second Chances and its efforts to serve orphaned children. Guests can sip for a cause as they enjoy over 100 wine selections from 25+ wineries alongside light fare, a live and silent auction and raffle. Tickets are $75 GA (4 p.m. entry) and $124 VIP (3 p.m. entry).
Popup Dinner with Chef Niki Vongthong at Sunday PressSaturday, 6 to 11 p.m.
3315 Ella
Earning her spurs at spots like Uchi Houston and Aqui, chef Niki Vongthong will be bringing her talent to Sunday Press for a Thai/Laos inspired dinner pop-up. Dine on dishes such as brisket and shank khao soi (Thai coconut curry noodle soup), Lao sausage with sticky rice, and taro and corn pudding with salted coconut cream. Reserve a seat for free.
24th Anniversary at Flying Saucer Draught EmporiumSunday, noon to 6 p.m.
705 Main
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium celebrates 24 years of beer in downtown Houston this weekend, with an epic Sunday Funday blowout. Beer knurds are invited to don their favorite 1980s attire and take the stage for an epic karaoke showdown (noon to 4 p.m) as Flying Saucer taps a bunch of exclusive brews from Prairie, Other Half, Jester King, New Belgium and more.
Houston Restaurant WeeksAll weekend long
Houston Restaurant Weeks is officially back, raising funds for the Houston Food Bank while championing restaurants around the city through Labor Day. Over 250 restaurants are offering multi-course, prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), available for dine-in and take-out. Secure your reservations now at old favorites and newcomers, including cool vinyl bar and kitchen 93-Til, sushi favorites Aiko and Kokoro, modern hotspot Bludorn and more.