Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Master the Art of Bourbon at Julep

First Saturday "Back to School" Market at Hope FarmsSaturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
10401 Scott
Hope Farms invites families to its "Back to School" Market, featuring family-friendly activities, local goods from small-batch makers, community engagement, spring gardening tips, ice cream-making classes and more.
Tacos and Margarita Bar Crawl on Washington AvenueSaturday, 4 p.m. (2 p.m. VIP)
This taco and margarita-fueled fiesta invites crawlers out to some of Washington Ave's best bars and restaurants for a day of tasty pairings and fun, with spin–to–wins and giveaways throughout the day. The party kicks off with a VIP access-only fiesta at Bottled Blonde at 2 p.m, followed by the crawl with stops at Clutch Bar, Lincoln Bar, Sugar Room and more. Tickets are $24.99 GA and $59.99 VIP.
Bourbon & Cocktail Master Class with Alba Huerta at JulepSaturday, 4 to 6 p.m.
1919 Washington
Julep is kicking off its Bourbon Heritage Month celebration with a special master class from owner and ace mixologist Alba Huerta. Guests can discover the versatility of bourbon as they sip, shake and stir their way through the art of crafting five exceptional cocktails. Tickets are $100 and include the class, sips, bar snacks and a spirited cocktail competition as the grand finale.
First Anniversary Party at Best RegardsSunday, 3 p.m. to midnight
222 West 11th
The posh cocktail spot celebrates its first anniversary with an all-day party, featuring live entertainment by Houston-based DJs Henson, Keelan Foreal and The Cesar Casanova; all-day brunch with Veuve Clicquot and Dom Pérignon specials; giveaways and more. Brunch features were created in collaboration with Thrive Juices,with health-inspired offerings including the Thrive Juice Acai Bowl topped with granola, coconut flakes and edible flowers ($13); Blueberry Lemon Pancakes ($14); and Best Boards including things like smoked salmon, avocado, hot honey chicken and caviar. Brunch service starts at noon followed by anniversary festivities from 3 p.m. to midnight. Reservations are recommended and can be made by texting 832-948-0059.
Houston Restaurant WeeksAll weekend long (and daily through September 30)
Citywide Houston Food Bank fundraiser Houston Restaurant Weeks has announced the extension of its 2024 run in an effort to champion restaurants around the city still bouncing back from the devastating impacts of the Derecho Storm and Hurricane Beryr. Now running through September 30, over 250 restaurants participated this year, offering multi-course, prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), available for dine-in and take-out; so make your reservations now to dine out for a great cause and support your old and new favorites across Houston.