Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Houston Style 'Que Shines at the Houston BBQ Throwdown

First Anniversary at Gaspachos Mexican BitesFriday, 6 p.m.
3709 Eastside
Gaspachos Mexican Bites is celebrating the first anniversary of its kiosk location in Levy Park with a lively, family-friendly celebration. Houstonians can enjoy Mexican bites from street tacos and elotes to aguas frescas authentic micheladas, plus entertainment including live music, princess meet-and-greets and face painting, raffles and more. The party is open to the public and free to attend.
Negroni WeekFriday–Sunday
Negroni Week is back, celebrating one of the world’s great cocktails while raising money for charitable causes across the globe via its community partner, Slow Food, through Sunday, September 22. Houston hotspots will be spotlighting specialty negroni cocktails, including Berg Hospitality concepts B&B Butchers & Restaurant, BB Italia, Prime 131, The Annie Cafe & Bar and Trattoria Sofia, each serving up three iterations of the drink; buzzy Montrose restaurant Marmo, with a trio of limited edition negronis from classic to the mezcal-kissed Grimaldo; and more. Find the full list of participating restaurants and bars online.
Karbachtoberfest is back at Karbach Brewing Co.Friday–Sunday, opening Friday 4 p.m.
2032 Karbach
Karbachtoberfest is back, with events in the biergarten every weekend from September 20 through October 6. The festival will showcase Karbach’s Bavarian-style Marzen brew paired with live music, wiener dog races, stein hoisting competitions and more. Admission is free.
Drink Out for the Dome Kick-off at 8th Wonder BrewerySaturday, from noon to 6 pm.
2202 Dallas
Ahead of the Astrodome Conservancy’s October bar and restaurant campaign, folks are invited to attend a Drink Out for the Dome kickoff event at 8th Wonder Brewery this Saturday. Enjoy a special Dome-and-vintage-themed artisan and vendor market, food trucks, a DJ and the opportunity to be the first to taste 8th Wonder’s Drink Out for the Dome beverages, the Cosmic Dome cocktail and the Space Spritz mocktail. The event is free to attend.
Houston BBQ Throwdown at Saint Arnold Brewing CompanySunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
2000 Lyons
Top pitmasters from around the city — including Bar-A-BBQ (defending People's Choice winner), Brett's BBQ Shop (defending Judge's Choice winner), Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Tejas Chocolate + BBQ and more — have been tasked with creating “the next great barbecue dish that represents Houston-style barbecue,” and you can get a taste of it all at the Houston BBQ Throwdown, held in Saint Arnold's air-conditioned Beer Hall. Tickets ($75 GA/$130 VIP) include entry and unlimited samples from each of the barbecue competitors, and Saint A will provide beer at no additional charge.