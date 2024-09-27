Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Bourbon Grand Tasting and Paella Sunday

September 27, 2024 4:00AM

Dig into paella mixta at Mutiny Wine Room this Sunday.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Galveston Island Shrimp Festival

Friday, 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2302 Strand

Hit the island for its famous Gumbo Stroll and Shrimp Festival, kicking off with Friday’s pre-party and followed by the main event, the gumbo cook-off held in the Historic Strand District from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Other fun includes live music, a Rum Punch Contest, Shrimp Scamper 5k Fun Run and the Strand Merchant Walk-About. Tickets start at $13 in advance.

Karbachtoberfest at Karbach Brewing Co.

Friday–Sunday
2032 Karbach

Karbachtoberfest is back, with events in the biergarten every weekend from September 20 through October 6. The festival will showcase Karbach’s Bavarian-style Marzen brew paired with live music, wiener dog races, stein hoisting competitions and more. Admission is free.

Chefs For Farmers at Autry Park

Saturday–Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
3711 Autry

All-inclusive tasting event Chefs For Farmers returns to Houston for its third year, held over two days at the beautiful Autry Park. The farm-fresh experience celebrates local top chefs and culinary personalities, who will serve curated, locally sourced dishes, promoting and showcasing family farms across Texas. Attendees can also enjoy immersive experiences from custom hat making to line dancing, live entertainment, wines from top vineyards and craft cocktails. Tickets are $145 to $195.

Bourbon Fest Grand Tasting at Julep

Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m.
1919 Washington

Closing out Julep’s Bourbon Heritage Month festivities, Julep will host a Bourbon Fest Grand Tasting, as owner and master mixologist Alba Huerta features 45 exceptional spirit tastings, with live acoustic music by John Egan, interactive cocktail demonstrations and opportunities to connect with experts. Tickets are $35 to $60 ($17.50 to $30 with two-for-one sale through September 28).

Paella Sunday at Mutiny Wine Room

Sunday, 4 to 6:30 p.m.
1124 Usener

Chef Eduardo Alcayaga will be cooking up his famous seafood paella over a live fire on the patio this Sunday. Guests can dig into the seasonal paella mixta for $38 alongside an optional Spanish wine pairing for $15 by the glass or $56 by the bottle. Seating times are 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
