Last Chance to Get The Morning After Brunch Tickets Before Price Increase

If you're thinking about going to the Houston Press brunch event, The Morning After, on September 29 at Bayou City Event Center Pavilion and you want to save some money, then buy your tickets now.
Because as of this Friday, August 10, all ticket prices will increase. General admission tickets will increase from $30 to $40. These tickets include entry into the event at 11:30 a.m. for bottomless brunch bites from more than 30 of Houston’s hottest brunch spots, alongside brunch cocktail samples plus four drink tickets, and entertainment. Additional drink tickets are available for purchase at the event.
The price of AmCap VIP admission tickets will increase from $55 to $65. These tickets include entry into the event 30 minutes earlier than general admission (entry at 11 a.m.) VIP ticket holders get everything general admission ticket holders get as well as in and out access to the AmCap VIP Lounge with the exclusive VIP Private Bar.
Confirmed Restaurants So Far:
Alice Blue
Bellagreen
Blonde Biscotti
Boheme
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
Broken Barrel
Bundt Cake-A-Holic
Cochinita & Co
Earthcraft Juicery
Helen in the Heights
Juice Girl
Max's Wine Dive
Nicki's Sweet Treats Bakery
Over the Moon
Peli Peli
Pena's Donuts & Diner
Pollo Campero
Prohibition
Snooze AM Eatery
Spicy Bear
The Melt on Wheels- Food Truck
The Morning After is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (VIP enters half an hour earlier) on September 29, 2018 at Bayou City Event Center Pavilion, 9401 Knight Road. All Guest must be 21+, with a Valid I.D.
