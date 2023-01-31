Where to Dine Out in Houston This Valentine’s Day 2023

From sumptuous weekend long affairs to bubbly and chocolate fueled menus on the day of, these Houston restaurants are bringing the romance this Valentine’s Day.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Featuring al fresco patios and a romantic vibe, Backstreet will offer its Valentine’s menu addition to its regular menu on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, and as a set menu on Valentine’s Night. Enjoy four courses featuring dishes from roasted oysters and scallop crudo to confit duck and white chocolate heart for $85 per person (optional beverage pairing is $37 additional).
Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill, 15808 Crystal Terrace
The lagoon-side restaurant will be offering its regular menu plus Valentine’s Day specials including complimentary Champagne, chicken fried oysters, blackened chicken and shrimp over angel hair pasta in garlic cream sauce and sticky toffee pudding for two.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
The special three-course Valentine’s Day Menu includes a choice of starter, entree and dessert, available February 14 from 5 to 10 p.m. for $85 per person.
The Capital Grille, multiple locations
Guests can enjoy the full dinner menu with choices such as Seared Tenderloin with Butter Poached Lobster Tails, more than 350 highly sought-after wine and champagne selections and fan favorites like The Capital Grille Cheesecake. Valentine’s Day reservations available Sunday, February 12 through Tuesday, February 14.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Guests can enjoy a Couples Menu featuring dishes like lobster ceviche, quail in pomegranate mole and squid ink black rice with seafood for $89 per person, available as an optional menu on February 10 and 11, and the set menu for February 14. An optional beverage pairing available for $36 additional.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill, multiple locations
Carrabba’s is hosting a specialty Valentine’s Day four-course dinner for two available starting Thursday, February 9 through Sunday, February 19 for $65. Dine on choices such as shrimp scampi, Sicilian chicken soup, lasagna, chicken marsala, Tuscan sirloin and tiramisu.
Cyclone Anaya’s, multiple locations
Dinner for two includes a choice of appetizers, guacamole or queso and the Plato Amor, tenderloin fajitas for two plus two bacon wrapped jalapeno shrimp, plus six ounce HeartBrand Wagyu beef and pork jalapeno cheese sausage with the choice of flan or tres leches for dessert. Guests can add a bottle of Cono Sur Bicicleta for an additional $10.
Daily Gather, 800 Sorella
Chef Brandi Key’s three-course prix fixe special menu offers choices such as Truffled Steak Frites & Shrimp, Short Rib Risotto and Seafood Pasta with shrimp and scallops. Optional upgrades include caviar add-on, Champagne and wine pairings and a four-pack of chocolate-covered strawberries to take home. The menu will be available Friday, February 10 through Tuesday, February 14 for $60 per person.
Dario’s, 14315 Cypress Rosehill Road
Valentine’s Day special features include lobster bisque, Oscar-style filet mignon, rack of lamb, surf and turf, Chilean Sea Bass, chocolate dipped strawberries filled with Grand Marnier and chocolate crème brulee. Seatings are at 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. and cost is $99 per person.
DEGUST, 7202 Long Point Road
Guests can enjoy six courses ($140) with wine pairings ($65). Two 20 person seatings are available at 6 and 8:30 p.m.
Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd
The Israeli steakhouse will be serving its full menu a la carte, adding on a special sweet treat from its sister concept, Badolina Bakery. Each table will receive complimentary heart-shaped blondie cookies to take home on Valentine’s Day.
Eddie V’s, multiple locations
Guests can order from the full menu of prime seafood and premium hand-carved steaks, with selections such as Center-Cut Filet Mignon and South African Lobster Tail or Chilean Sea Bass steamed Hong Kong Style.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Etoile will offer a four-course Valentine’s menu on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday in addition to the a la carte menu, and exclusively on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day. Cost of the Valentine’s menu is $95 per person and highlights include duck foie gras “au torchon,” beef tenderlon in morel mushroom sauce and warm chocolate mousse with Grand Marnier ice cream.
Fig & Olive, 5115 Westheimer
Fig & Olive has created a Valentine’s Day menu meant to be shared, with options such as Citrus Lamb Arancini, Steak Shashlik and Spicy Butter Roasted Prawns, and Pan-Seared Scallops. Cost is $85 per person.
Frank’s Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer
Features include an atisan breadbasket with whipped butter and wildflower honey, white truffle crostini, fried green tomatoes, bone-in maple brined pork chop, Gulf catch in tomato okra gravy and chocolate Guinness cake.
Guard and Grace, 500 Dallas
The downtown stunner will offer its luxe steakhouse menu plus specials including lobster "thermidor" for two with yuzu kosho butter and wasabi whipped potato ($145); black truffle risotto with oyster mushroom conserva, smoked mushroom duxelles and cremeaux ($49); and charcoal roasted Maui venison with venison neck ragu, confit potato and shison ($72).
Hidden Omakase, 5353 West Alabama
Hidden Omakase will be hosting a special Valentine’s Day tasting dinner from February 9–12, featuring exclusive menu items from chef Niki Vongthong. Guests can bring their libation of choice and will each receive a rose and special Valentine’s Day cookie. Special menu items include Oysters with Ikura and Yuzu, sour cream panna cotta with salted palm sugar, shiro caramel and raspberry, Wagyu Udon and more. Two seatings will be available each night for $175 per person.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Chef Hugo Ortega is offering a special four-course menu for $89 per person, available as an option to the regular dinner menu on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, and as the set menu for Valentine’s night. There is also an optional cocktail pairing for $36 additional and features include cochinita pibil stuffed masa cake, fire roasted lobster, petite filet in mole pasilla and bomba de chocolate.
Hull & Oak, 1070 Dallas
The modern Southern-inspired restaurant at the Laura Hotel, Autograph Collectionwill offer an a la carte menu on both Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 14, featuring menu classics and specials. Features include wild salmon and buttered lump crab, butcher’s cut with red wine glaze and beignet bread pudding with bourbon caramel.
Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial
This Valentine’s Day, kids can eat free with the purchase of an adult entree at both locations.
Indianola, 1201 Saint Emanuel
This Valentine’s Day, Indianola will have a special menu with dishes crafted for two, including Mesquite Grilled Veal Chop with fried potatoes and garlic-anchovy oil and Semi-Boneless Snapper with lemongrass butter and garlicky roasted broccoli, plus a new dessert, Mexican Hot Chocolate Lava Cake.
Karne, 2805 White Oak
Guests can enjoy a four-course prix fixe menu for $150/person paired with special Valentine’s Day cocktails like the Bitter Heart, (Nordes hibiscus infused gin, Heirloom Pineapple Amaro, hibiscus syrup, lime juice, hibiscus sugar rim, and topped with a Corvette Rose). There will also be complimentary sparkling wine upon entry and DJ beats.
Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby
Valentine's Day specials include Caviar Service, featuring Kaluga caviar with salmon skin “chips” and cauliflower mousse for $65. Wine manager Stephanie Vu will also be launching a Champagne by the glass menu for the holiday.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak Boulevard
Guests can enjoy a relaxed Valentine’s Day with sky-scraping sandwiches, Romanian steak, cheesecake and more at the deli.
Liberty Kitchen Oysterette, 4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill
Liberty Kitchen will offer a three course Moët & Chandon tasting Dinner, available February 10-14. Price is $99 per person (the Memorial location will have live music Friday and Saturday night from 6 to 10 p.m.
Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse, 24002 Northwest Freeway
Dine on choices such as French onion soup, shrimp bisque, filet mignon, linguini pescatore, chocolate mousse cake and tiramisu. Marvino’s Valentine’s Day menu will only be served on Tuesday, February 14 starting at 3 p.m. The cost is $89 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Nobu Houston, 5115 Westheimer
Guests can enjoy a multi-course omakase experience for $200 per person, with highlights including Caviar Nori Taco, Toro Pastrami with Ponzu Scallop, Lemon Cured Salmon with Black Truffle Salt and Miso Roasted Lobster.
The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
Ninfa’s is celebrating love with a special drink menu and three-course menu at both locations. Sip the Red Rose Margarita or Valentine's 75 alongside chef Alex Padilla’s Acenar con Amor ($80 for two) available on Valentine’s Day and the weekend prior. Highlights include Roasted Oysters topped with blue crab and mezcal crema, Petite Filet with grilled Gulf shrimp and potato mousseline abd Chocolate Mousse with Grand Marnier sauce and chocolate dipped strawberries.
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 1200 McKinney, 5839 Westheimer
All Pappas Bros. Steakhouse locations will offer a three-course dinner from February 11-February 14, including your choice of salad or soup, choice of entree including USDA Prime in-house dry-aged beef with a choice of vegetable and a classic Pappas Bros. dessert. Cost is $104.95 per person.
Pier 6 Seafood + Oyster House, 113 6th
Head to the waterfront dining destination for Valentine’s Dining from February 10–14, featuring Champagne specials, fresh roses on every table, a decorative balloon photo wall, and features like passionfruit and habanero granita oysters, crab radiatore pasta with spicy vodka sauce, Tomahawk steak in brandy mushroom demi and chocolate cheesecake and strawberry tres leches.
Pizaro’s Pizza,1000 West Gray
Pizaro’s Pizza is offering a “Pizza Under the Stars” on Valentine's night for $40 per person at its Montrose location. The evening will include a pre-fixe menu (including pizza, of course) with candle light and over 3,000 LED lights along with slow jams to set the mood for a date night to be remembered. Reservations available via phone call for two seating times.
Prego, 2520 Amherst
Dine on specials such as Gulf Coast Snapper with parmesan crust and jumbo lump crabmeat, Spicy Crawfish Rigaton and Classic Veal Chop Milanese.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
Set in a historic 114-year-old log cabin on an acre of beautiful grounds, the Lodge is offering a three-course menu for dinner featuring its signature seafood and wild game dishes for $95 per person. There will be regular hours on February 14, and just for the holiday the Lodge will open on Monday, February 13 for dinner.
Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer
Rosie Cannonbal will offer a Bella Notte Dinner for Two during dinner service on February 14 for both dine-in and preorder to take home ($85, add on wine for $65). Highlights include spaghetti and meatballs, blistered beans, dessert, wine add ons and a heart shaped pizza (takeout exclusive).
Seasons 52, 842 West Sam Houston Parkway North
With everything on the menu under 595 calories, guests can cheers with a sparkling wine flight paired with wood-grilled filet mignon and finish with a Belgian chocolate s'mores or raspberry chocolate chip cannoli mini indulgence dessert.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes Landing
From February 10-14, all locations will be offering Gratien-Meyer Rose Brut bottles for $40 with a mixed berry/bottle set up.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
For both lunch and dinner on Tuesday, February 14, chef-owner Sylvia Casares is preparing her Parrillada for Two, focusing on mesquite-grilled specials including shrimp, grilled quail, beef fajita steak and chicken. The platter comes with sides, tortillas and one large slice of chocolate tres leches to share for $49.95 plus tax and gratuity.
Tony’s, 3755 Richmond
Tony’s Love Lockdown menu will be available this Valentine’s Day, featuring four courses with caviar service, oysters raw and roasted, champagne with your campaign, foie grass kisses, fresh pasta, black winter truffles, broiled Maine lobster, and all the beef prime to Japanese A5, plus more. Seatings are 5:30-7:30 p.m. ($125/person) and 7:45pm ($155/person).
Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer
Guests can indulge in three courses for $70/person (plus tax and gratuity), with choices from cornmeal-dusted Viet-Cajun Fried Oysters with hollandaise and Pan-Seared Grouper to Rosewater Panna Cotta and Chocolate Ganache Rum Cake. Available for dine-in and take-out.
Truluck’s, 5350 Westheimer, 11900 Hughes Landing
Truluck’s will offers its Valentine’s Day menu from Friday, February 10 – Tuesday, February 14, with specials including a King Crab Ravioli made with freshmade pasta, corn bisque, asparagus and parmesan ($48), a Chocolate Strawberry Cake topped with a chocolate-covered strawberry ($14, available all of February) and the TRU Love Cocktail, The Voila!, featuring dry ice smoke, vodka, cava, Chambord, pineapple juice and raspberries ($16).
Uchi, 904 Westheimer; Uchiko, 1801 Post Oak
Both Uchi and Uchiko will be offering a multi-course omakase tasting menu, in-person and to-go, on February 14 from 4 to 11 p.m. At Uchi ($300 for ten courses dine-in, $200 for ten courses to-go), highlights include Beef Tartare with beets, pink peppercorn and A-5 fat, Softshell Crab Maki with apple, crispy shallots and wasabi crème fraiche; Scallop with mushroom puree and trout roe; and Wagyu Strip Steak with broccolini and Sichuan peppercorn sauce. Uchiko’s menu ($350 for 12 courses dine-in, $225 for eight courses to-go) features oyster with Champagne, Kaluga Caviar, lime and blood orange; Sawara crudo with sunchoke and ginger dashi; Maitake Tempura with smoked date, pumpkin and Saba; and Squab with red wine, beets and black truffle.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
URBE will be offering a special Valentine’s Dinner for Two for $95 per couple, available as an optional menu on February 10, 11, 13 and 14. Highlights include tostadita de camarones, catch of the day in mole amarillo and heart-shaped churros with chocolate drizzle and strawberry ice cream.
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
Enjoy a pre-fixe four-course menu featuring favorite dishes such as Charbroiled Gulf Oysters, Caesar salad, Smoked Sage Quail, Braised Short Ribs and Banana Pudding Creme Brulee.
Wild Montrose, 1609 Westheimer
The Montrose hotspot will offer a three course Valentine’s Day pre-fixe menu for $135 per person from 5 to 10 p.m. Selections include puffed Idiazabal cheese and 36-month aged jamon Iberico ham, smoked foie gras cherries, scialatielli ai frutti di mare, paella of heritage French red chicken and rabbit confit and milk and cookies.
Xochi, 1777 Walker St. in Marriott Marquis Houston, 713-300-4440
Enjoy the flavors of Oaxaca, Mexico with a special four-course Valentine’s Day dinner menu for $89 per person plus beverages, tax and gratuity. The menu is available as an option to the regular dinner menu on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, and is the set menu for Valentine’s night, February 14. There is also an optional cocktail pairing menu for an additional $36.
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Valentine's Day. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected]