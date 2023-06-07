Where to Drink Pink in Houston on National Rosé Day (This Saturday, June 10)

Rosé enthusiasts will be tickled pink to find out that National Rosé Day falls on a Saturday this year (June 10). Hit up these Houston bars and restaurants to sip the pink stuff while enjoying specials, happy hours and more.
The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak
Guests can book reservations to enjoy a four-course brunch and rosé pairing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $85 per person. The party will feature live music by Flash Drive (a string quartet and DJ combo), a festive photo wall and raffle.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington
B&B is hosting a festive brunch featuring a tasting of four Château d'Esclans rosés for $30 per person. Don pink and hit the rooftop patio to enjoy tunes by DJ Fanci and sip through rosés alongside the regular brunch menu. Reservations are recommended.
Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray
The brasserie will host its annual National Rosé Day celebration from noon to 3 p.m., featuring themed cocktails, a sophisticated selection of rosés, “brunch-sized” bottles, special menu items, photo moments, raffles and more. Reservations recommended.
Craft Pita, 1920 Fountain View
Craft Pita will offer its Lebanese rosé selections for $20, including Musar Jeune Rosé, Massaya Rosé and Makmel Cuvée Francesca with a local Houston family importing it.
Eloise Nichols, 2400 Mid Lane
The neighborhood gem is offering $2 off glasses of its house Bonny Doon Vineyard Rosé, all-day.
Eunice, 3737 Buffalo Speedway Suite 100 https://www.eunicerestaurant.com/
The Creole Cajun restaurant will offer happy hour pricing on glasses of rosé ($8) all day.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale
The neighborhood favorite will host an all-day patio party featuring $6 rosé by the glass, sparkling rosés, a frosé and the Heights & Co. Spritz, made with sparkling rosé.
Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial
Get half-off rose bottles all day and a $7 frozen rosé special.
Kirby Ice House, 3333 Eastside, 1015 Gessner, 1700 Lake Robbins
The fun-loving backyard bars will offer $10 off house rosé bottles for the whole day.
Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer
Enjoy the La Vie En Rose ($17) cocktail, made with Lilet Rosé, lemongrass syrup, fresh lemon and champagne.
Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer
River Oak District’s seafood tavern invites guests to cool off with $5 glasses of rosé and $10 frosés made with rosé wine, Wheatley Vodka and strawberries.
Lulu’s River Oaks, 2518 Kirby
Lulu’s will offer 50 percent off bottles of its featured rosé from 3 to 6 p.m. as part of the brand-new Bottles & Boards program that features $20 boards, plus $8 glasses of a variety of rosés.
Marmo, 888 Westheimer
Enjoy $6 glasses of rosé during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 50 percent off all bottles
Money Cat, 2925 Richmond
The restaurant will offer a bottle of Oze x Rosé from Ryujin Shuzo Brewery for $50 (usually $70), featuring sweet and tart notes reminiscent of wild strawberries which pair wonderfully with sushi and more.
Ojo de Agua, 4444 Westheimer
The newly opened Tulum-inspired café features a colorful beverage menu with 15 wine-based cocktails including the Dragon Fruit Margarita ($16) made with rosé wine, fresh dragon fruit and lime.
Ostia, 2032 Dunlavy
Guests can get 25 percent off all rosé by the glass, including pours from magnums of Les Commandeurs Peyrassol.
Postino, multiple locations
Pop by your nearest cafe for $6 glasses of rosé until 5 p.m., or brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to sip on the Sure Shot cocktail made with Cocchi Rosa, sparkling rosé, grapefruit juice and soda.
Rhapsody Bar, 411 Smith
In downtown food hall Lyric Market, Rhapsody Bar will be offering $10 off bottles of rosé.
River Oaks District, 4444 Westheimer
Head to the chic dining and shopping destination and enjoy a picturesque floral wall for photo ops, plus rosé flavored popsicles and prosecco in its recently added greenspace, The Park.
Sixty Vines, 2540 University
Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and enjoy frozé and a variety of rosè wines with personalized flights.