Where to Dine Out in Houston on Thanksgiving Day 2023

Give yourself a break in the kitchen this Thanksgiving and consider dining out this holiday instead. Restaurants across Houston are ready to take care of Turkey Day dinner for you, offering family-friendly feasts, elegant prix fixe affairs, and plenty of roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, and pecan and pumpkin pie. Here is where to dine out in Houston this Thanksgiving Day:
Amrina, 3 Waterway Square
From noon to 7 p.m., the modern Indian restaurant will offer a luxurious pre-fixe menu featuring five courses and family-style sides, priced at $85 per person.
Blossom Hotel, 7118 Bertner
Blossom Hotel is hosting a special Thanksgiving brunch buffet in the ballroom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a turkey carving station and salad bar, made-to-order omelets, pastries and fruits, fresh seafood, entrees and more. Cost is $79.95 per adult and $29.95 per child. Call 713-902-6968.
Bludorn, 807 Taft
Chef Aaron Bludorn’s Thanksgiving spread features three courses ($105 per person) including starters like the Smoked Maitake Mushrooms, an iconic turkey dinner paired with traditional holiday sides and an array of desserts. The restaurant will also offer a two-course kids' menu for $55 (12 and under). The Thanksgiving menu will be available open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CRU, 2800 Kirby, 9595 Six Pines
Guests are invited to a three-course multi-choice Thanksgiving Dinner with wine pairings, available from noon to 9 p.m. for $55 per adult and $28 for kids 12 and under. Options include lobster and saffron risotto, roasted turkey breast with all the fixings, Pumpkin Cheesecake.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Etoile will be open for Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a special menu featuring dishes like duck foie gras “au torchon,” braised beef short ribs with potato mousseline, free-range organic roasted turkey with Cognac gravy and vanilla bourbon pecan pie with salty caramel sauce and Tahitian vanilla ice cream. Cost is $78 per adult and $28 per child (kids menu), plus tax & gratuity. Reservations should be made by calling 832-668-5808.
Eunice, 3737 Buffalo Speedway
The Creole-Cajun restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. offering its full menu plus holiday specials from pumpkin bisque and Cajun stuffed turkey to bourbon pecan pie.
Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort, 2301 North Millbend
Enjoy a Holiday Feast from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. priced at $80 for adults and $40 for kids from ages 6 through 12 (kids 5 and under are free). Highlights include a butcher’s block, griddle and omelet station, raw bar, classic desserts and features from trout almondine to herb crusted prime rib.
Jonathan’s the Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial
Memorial Green will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Thanksgiving lunch and dinner, with a la carte options from roasted butternut squash bisque and herb-roasted turkey breast to beef tenderloin with horseradish and candied yams.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
The original lodge restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving Day serving a three-course meal for $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. Options include traditional turkey dinner, seafood, smoked duck gumbo, grilled buffalo and venison, croissant bread pudding and chocolate pecan pie. There is also a kids menu for $45 per child plus tax and gratuity. Seating times run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and $6 Snack Packs will be available all day, too – enough turkey, gravy and dressing to make a sandwich.
Red Lion Pub, 2316 South Shepherd
The pub’s Turkey Dinner Plates are priced at $38 per person, offering turkey, stuffing (plain or spicy), yams, brussel sprouts, mashed potatoes, roast potatoes, green beans, carrots, cranberry sauce and rich gravy. The pub is open from 11 a.m. to midnight, with walk-ins first come first serve and reservations required for parties of eight and up.
Roma, 2347 University
Roma is offering a three course menu $45 for adults/$23 children, available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Highlights include salad or butternut squash soup, hand-carved turkey breast served with gravy, dressing, green bean casserole and candied yams, and pecan or pumpkin pie. Guests can add a wine pairing for each course for $35.
Sorriso Italian Kitchen, 2 Waterway Square
The contemporary Italian kitchen will offer a chef-curated turkey feast available from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy a succulent roast turkey complemented by cranberry mostarda, focaccia panzanella, velvety olive oil mashed potatoes, and a side of guanciale-braised collard greens and marsala gravy.
Steak 48, 4444 Westheimer
Steak 48 will be serving its full menu in addition to traditional specials, including Chef’s Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner ($74) and pumpkin pie. Open from noon to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
The Galleria-area restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering a select menu of customers favorites alongside a Thanksgiving plate.
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day on November 23. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected].