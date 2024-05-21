Where to Eat, Drink and Celebrate in Houston This Memorial Day Weekend

Unofficial summer kickoff Memorial Day Weekend is around the corner (Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 27); and a whole bunch of Houston restaurants and bars are celebrating with weekend and holiday specials. From military discounts in honor of fallen heroes to Monday brunch, burgers and beer buckets, here’s where to eat, drink and celebrate in Houston this Memorial Day.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Backstreet’s open on Memorial Day serving its fan-favorite brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant will be closed for dinner service.
Badolina Bakery, 5555 Morningside
Badolina Bakery is rolling out gelatos and sorbets, launching this Memorial Day weekend. Flavors including Vanilla and Matcha gelatos and Passion Fruit sorbet priced at $4 for small and $6 for large.
Christian’s Tailgate, multiple locations
Memorial Day brings $20 domestic buckets, $5 bomb pop frozen margaritas and $2 hotdogs all day.
Daily Gather, 800 Sorella
Daily Gather honors veterans, active military members, first responders, police and fire personnel every day with 20 percent off their purchase with valid I.D. They’ll be serving lunch, social hour and dinner on Monday.
Dish Society, multiple
In addition to the all-day café’s daily 20 percent discount for all military veterans, active military members, first responders, police and fire personnel (with valid ID), Dish Society will honor the national day of remembrance by hosting a Monday brunch from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at all locations. Monday specials also include $15 bottles of wine.
FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd
The patio bar and kitchen is extending its weekend brunch service to Memorial Day Monday, rocking eats from chilaquiles to banana foster french toast, plus $5 beers, $7 frozen cocktails and all-day happy hour.
Hamsa, 5555 Morningside
On Memorial Day weekend, Hamsas is launching alcoholic and non-alcoholic snoballs, created tableside. The restaurant is also offering two specialty hummus flavors from now until Labor Day — Onion Garlic Jam Hummus and Spicy Octopus Hummus.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale
The buzzy patio bar will be offering Memorial Day brunch, with features from steak and eggs to brunch burgers and cocktails to beat the summer heat.
Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 4714 Memorial
On Memorial Day, Hungry’s launches its Kids Eat Free offer, available all day Monday indefinitely with the purchase of an adult entree.
Kolache Shoppe, 3945 Richmond
Customers who display a valid military I.D. will receive 20 percent off any purchase of sweet or savory kolaches, coffee and more at the Greenway Plaza location only.
Lagoonfest Texas, 12600 Crystal View
The Texas City lagoon, restaurant, bar and entertainment venue is hosting a jam-packed Memorial Day Music Fest from Sunday, May 26 to Monday, May 27. Party to live country stars, work up a sweat on the paddleboard or giant aquatic obstacle course, cool off in the lagoon, and grab food and drink from Lagoonfest food trucks and the waterside Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill Lago Mar.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Usually closed Mondays, Pier 6 will open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to welcome service members and their families, as well as anyone seeking seafood and sunshine, for family-friendly carnival-inspired festivities. Expect a bounce castle, face painter, popcorn machine and snow cones, patriotic decorations and live music during the day, with drink specials on Blue Chair Bay Rum and El Jimador Tequila, including $4 Ocean Water and House Margaritas. Walk-ins welcome, but reservations are encouraged.
PKL Social, 1112 South Shepherd
The buzzy pickleball bar and kitchen will have weekend drink specials and giveaways, plus a Memorial Day Pickle Pong Tournament (entry is $20 per team with a free drink included).
Sixty Vines, multiple locations
Escape to wine brought with a vineyard-inspired brunch on Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Offerings include Orange Morning Bread, Egg White & Goat Cheese Frittata and Avocado Eggs Benedict, plus a BYO Mimosa Bar featuring seasonal fruits and juices.
Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer
Guests can enjoy a variety of dinner specials on Memorial Day, including the Watermelon Sugar High vodka lemonade, Nashville hot fried chicken, bone-in double cut pork chop and chocolate sticky toffee pudding.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
URBE will be open all day, serving brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (counter-service) and dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. (table service).
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
The Warwick is celebrating its second anniversary with weekend-long fun, kicking off on Friday, May 25 as the restaurant transforms into a Hawaiin luau complete with a DJ and dancers, cocktails, roasted pig and Hawaiian ribeye, photobooth and more. On Saturday, diners can enjoy welcome drinks, a chef’s table experience and live music; and on Sunday, brunch runs from noon to 3 p.m. featuring complimentary welcome drinks, new brunch items, an ice sculpture and the sounds of a live percussionist and DJ experience.
Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar, multiple locations
Enjoy Memorial Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. , with a "Build Your Own Bloody Mary" bar, Mimosa Flights and brunch selections like Lemon Blueberry French Toast and Wagyu Wake Up Hash.