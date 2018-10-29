Pumpkin Spice Latte—Try These Instead Houston

While it would be great to blow up the Pumpkin Spice Latte— turns out they're actually quite delicious. Regardless, here are a few creative PSL alternatives that can be found around our awesome coffee circuit in HTX.

Note: Houstonians love coffee, and because most shops are proud of the beans they serve, a lot of lattes aren't cloyingly sweet. So, if you're looking for a PSL sugar punch in the face, ask the barista for an extra squirt.

Revival Market

Revival Market is a great place to score a latte. The Horchata Latte is the most similar to the PSL; it's got that traditional cinnamon, nutmeg spice. They even make their Horchata in house as opposed to a lot of places that just combine syrups. The Black Cherry Mocha Latte was my favorite because of the big flavor coming from the Luxardo cherry syrup and the house made mocha syrup. Iced is a great version too because Revival uses the fun ice, you know, like from Sonic. They're also set to release a Fall Spice Latte very soon. Layne Cruz, General Manager, says, "think apple pie." Can't wait to try.

Bonus Points: Uses Mill-King, a local dairy (makes a killer froth) and Amaya Roasting Co, a local coffee roaster. Dairy alternatives include; almond milk, soy milk, and coconut milk.

Revival Market is located at 550 Heights Boulevard.



BlendIn Coffee Club (Sugar Land)

BlendIn Coffee Club knows their beans. They import a selection from around the world, and roast them all in house according to specifications. For lattes they use a double shot of "The Nile" beans from Uganda and whole milk. The Honey Cinnamon Latte smells great, tastes even better, and their artistry is always on point. The baristas selection for that week, "Angel Down" was a unique iced latte made with chamomile and sage syrup. BlendIn Coffee Club lattes have a good balance of espresso: milk: flavoring.

Bonus Points: mad respect for rocking the Stranger Things soundtrack tunes. The space itself is serene and relaxed. Information is readily available on the worldwide selection of beans they import. Dairy alternatives include; soy milk, almond milk, and rice milk.

BlendIn Coffee Club is located at 8410 Highway 90A.

BlendIn Coffee Club in Sugar Land has great vibes. Photo by Kate McLean

Tout Suite

Tout Suite checks all the boxes in the feels category; it's a great space to study, meet and greet, or getting a little work done. Their baked goods selection is abundant; croissants, macarons, several different flavored pot de crèmes; a look in the glass case is all it takes. With lattes, you can get creative by using different syrups, sauces, and milks.

Bonus Points: They use Mill-King for dairy and their beans come from Greenway Coffee, another local coffee roaster. They also have a fun selection of house-made juices and tinctures. Dairy alternatives include: house made almond milk, soy milk, and coconut milk.

Tout Suite is located at 2001 Commerce.

EggHaus Gourmet

The Matcha Vanilla Latte, recommended by barista Maddie, had authentic green tea flavor. EggHaus mixes their matcha in the traditional way. For each order, the barista gathers matcha powder out of a clay jar, strains and then adds hot water. It's whisked vigorously with a bamboo stick until incorporated and frothy. The addition of vanilla syrup was a fun twist. Matcha is the fastest vehicle for caffeine in the green tea category, btw.

I like you. Photo by Kate McLean

Bonus Points: Egg sammies. Dairy alternatives include; soy milk and almond milk.

EggHaus Gourmet is located at 2042 E T.C. Jester Boulevard.

Boomtown Coffee

Boomtown has seven specialty lattes on the menu like The Spectre and Mayan Mocha. The Sea Turtle is fun because it mixes dark chocolate and salted caramel syrups. (No sea turtles were harmed.) All syrups are made in house and for their espresso they procure a Latin American blend that they roast locally off-site.

Bonus Points: Mill-King baby, it's everywhere and there's a reason for that. Dairy alternatives include; almond milk, oat milk, and coconut milk.

Boomtown Coffee is located at 242 W 19th Street and 300 Main Street.

The Roastery at H-E-B

The Roastery, located inside H-E-B, has a Donut Cappucino on the menu that can be turned into a latte— so obviously that's on the list.

Say you, say me... say it for always. Photo by Kate McLean

Bonus Points: The cake doughnut is fried to order, and don't worry you can order more. Dairy alternatives include; Oat milk, almond milk, and soy milk.

The Roastery is located inside the H-E-B at 5106 Bissonnet. They plan to open one in the San Felipe location very soon.

Dandelion Cafe

Saving the best for last, Dandelion Cafe excelled across the board in terms of unique flavors, beans, dairy and the balance of all three. They switch back and forth during the week between Greenway Coffee Company and Amaya Roasting Co, depending on roast dates. Owner Sarah Lieberman explains that good espresso is never older than a week. These lattes scream flavor with the perfect proportion of house made flavorings; Butterscotch, Bourbon Caramel, and Peppermint were personal favorites.

Bonus Points: Mill-King for the win. The space is well-lit with natural light, and the welcoming, casual vibe is a little contagious. Dairy alternatives include; house-made almond milk and soy milk.

Dandelion Café is located at 5405 Bellaire Boulevard.



Across the board, Dandelion Cafe brings the flavor. Photo by Kate McLean

And If you're in Austin...

Summer Moon Coffee Bar is a must try for their "Moon Milk." Their house blend of sweetened milk used in latte's is unreal. I couldn't find anything here to match it, but if you can, please let me know and I'll be there in ten.