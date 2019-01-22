Stuffed: Buns at Six Ping Bakery

We set out to find and devour stuffed food from every possible culture right here in the Bayou City. From empanadas to dumplings, kolaches to samosas, we're getting stuffed.



The goal of this column is to highlight cross-sectional foods. There is something universal about stuffed dough, whether it be steamed, fried, boiled, or baked. Equally universal are the traditional bakeries where we find so many of our favorite stuffed dishes. Baking traditions transcend boundaries and connect cultures. Within the baked goods of one cuisine we will always find similarities to many others.

In Houston's Chinatown, one name stands above the rest when it comes to Chinese baking. Six Ping, the family owned mini-chain with five Chinatown locations, is renowned in Houston for its traditional Asian pastries and custom cakes. One of the bakery's most popular items are its sweet stuffed buns.