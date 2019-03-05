Houston's Best Sandwiches: Peri Chicken at Peli Peli Kitchen

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

Since it opened in 2013, Peli Peli has impressed critics with its unique South American cuisine, so much so that they have expanded to multiple locations including a pair of Peli Peli Kitchen (9090 Katy Freeway and 101 North Loop West) fast-casual concepts. I stopped by the location inside the Whole Foods 365 on the North Loop to sample what I had heard was a rather different chicken sandwich.

Truth is, Peli Peli is pretty different in general, so no shock a sandwich they put on the menu would be as unique as the rest of their food, but does that necessarily make it good? In this case, the answer is a resounding hell yeah, it does.