Upcoming Houston Food Events: Eat a King Cake, Butcher a Hog

December 30, 2021 4:00AM

This King Cake is so fancy they call it Galette de Rois.
Mark your calendars because you don't want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-01 uptown Park Boulevard, will be offering its old-world King Cakes from January 6 through January 31. While most of us here on the Gulf Coast celebrate Mardi Gras with the usual brioche topped with luridly-colored sugars, the traditional French version, known as the Galette de Rois, is a more elegant cake that appears each January in French households, usually available by January 6 in keeping with the Epiphany, the day which marks the arrival of the Three Wise Men at the manger of Jesus in Bethlehem.

The cake is made of puff pastry and is filled with buttery, almond cream. It does not come topped with yellow, green and purple sugar. The cakes are $36 plus tax. Etoile is offering customers an even sweeter deal by throwing in a bottle of Liberation de Paris sparkling wine for a mere $4 extra with cake purchase.

Orders must be made 24 hours in advance by calling 832-668-5808.
click to enlarge Ambrosia is the food of the gods but they didn't have Honeychild's ice cream version. - PHOTO BY KATHLEEN MORGAN
Ice cream lovers have until January 9 to taste the holiday flavors at Honeychild's Sweet Creams, 600 N. Shepherd, before they make their seasonal exit. Owner Kathleen Morgan has created six varieties that draw on seasonal memories from holiday treats like ambrosia salad and gingerbread.

Customers can try the Sugar Cookie Dough, Persimmon Sorbet, Sweet Potato or Peppermint Bark made with no artificial colors or flavors. The ice cream shop also uses some local and small producers like Barton Springs Mill, Lightsey Farms and San Saba Pecan Company for the ingredients. The Knobby Knees is named for the Swamp Cypress tree and is an explosion of gingerbread flavor. The Ambrosia is created with house-made marshmallow, candied fruit from Granel Spice Shop and San Saba Pecans.

Central Market Cooking School, 3815 Westheimer, is hosting a Sushi and Sake event January 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The class is for ages 21 and up only. Participants will be guided in the varieties of sushi and condiments plus there will be instruction on how to make the proper rice. Two sakes will be paired with the menu which includes assorted nigiri, kappa (cucumber) maki, spicy tuna roll and Seattle roll.

The class is $65 per person and can be purchased on its website.

In addition, the school also has Make and Take Kolache classes January 8 with a child/adult one at 10:30 p.m. and another for ages 13 and up at 2p.m.  Attendees will learn how to make and fill kolache dough with fruit and cheese plus klobasnek, the sausage-filled version.


For those who still owe that hard-to-buy-for brother-in-law a gift or just need to brush up on their own whole hog butchery skills, Revival Market, 550 Heights Boulevard, is hosting its Butchery Demo with Morgan Weber and Chef Steve Lamborn January 11. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and attendees will learn about where the market gets its hogs and its philosophy behind its butchery. As the duo demonstrates breaking down a hog, guests will be able to enjoy small bites and a charcuterie display from Revival Market. House beer and wine is included but guests are welcome to bring in their own bourbon to enjoy during the demo.

The cost is $125 and can be purchased here.
click to enlarge A cold pint at Platypus is a perfect pal for Fish and Chips. - PHOTO BY KYLE STUPECK
Platypus Brewing, 1902 Washington, has a couple of special deals going on during the month and this week is a good time to check out this Aussie-inspired brewery and taproom. On Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 9p.m., there's a special Surf 'n Turf deal for $25. It includes a 12-ounce ribeye cooked to order topped with a layer of prawns plus a side, with options such as Brussels sprouts, salad, French fries or loaded baked potato. The deal also comes with a pint of your choice.

On Friday, guests can take advantage of its all-day Fish, Chips & Pint Special for $16. In addition to its daily specials, there is a happy hour Tuesday though Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The brewery is also planning a Australia Day celebration January 22. The details are still in the works so watch its social media for updated information.

For those who didn't get their champagne kicks on New Year's Eve, Artisans, 3201 Louisiana, is hosting La Maison Frerejean Freres for a champagne dinner beginning at 6:45 p.m. There will be four courses from executive chef Russell Kirkham paired with artisan champagne. Guests will be joined by Frerejean Freres CEO Rodolph Frerejean-Taittinger (yes, THAT Taittinger) and Jean Francois Bonnete, Founder and CEO of BCI, a boutique beverage importer.

The event is $160 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Lorretta Ruggiero is a Houston Press freelance writer based in Cypress, Texas. She loves entertaining her family and friends with her food and sparkling wit. She is married to Classic Rock Bob and they have two exceptionally smart-aleck children.
