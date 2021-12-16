Upcoming Houston Food Events: Holiday Ice Cream, 2021 New Year's Eve Fireworks at POST

Mark your calendars because you don't want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Craft Creamery, 1338 Westheimer, will be offering its limited edition holiday flavors through December 31 in store. Ice cream lovers can revel in delicious tastes such as Candy Cane, Eggnog, Gingerbread and its newest flavor "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire", which was just released December 15.
The seasonal ice creams can also be pre-ordered by the pint or quart to-go for the holidays. Orders must be made by December 19 for pick up December 22 through December 23.
a' Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, known for its reasonably priced sparkling wine and Champagne menu, is hosting a Christmas Eve Brunch December 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a Christmas Eve Dinner later that evening from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. For those who prefer a cozy night in, it is offering a terrific two-person take-away-only special for $49. The deal includes a red wine-braised duck with prunes, Parisian roasted peppers, vegetable fricasee and a frisee salad with bacon lardons, onions, croutons and mustard vinaigrette. It also comes with a bottle of Chateau Bordieu Blaye Cotes de Bordeaux 2019 which scored 97 points at Decanter World Wine Awards 2020.
Max's Wine Dive is celebrating all month long with a Family Dinner To-Go and it's a fried chicken feast. For $115, patrons can take home 12 pieces of Max's Famous Southern Fried Chicken, six Southern-style biscuits with chipotle honey and a choice of two family-sized sides and two desserts. The side options include sweet potato mashers, mashed potatoes, seasoned and braised collard greens and jalapeno-cheddar grits. Truffle Max n' Cheese can be added for an additional $6.
For dessert there are sweet choices such as pumpkin-spiced bread pudding or Big Ass Chocolate Brownie. The meal also comes with a bottle of Prodige Blanc de Blancs for the grown ups. It can also be ordered without the bubbles for $100. Additional sides and pieces of chicken can be added as well.
There are two Houston locations at 214 Fairview and 4720 Washington.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, is serving a Chinese-American menu for the holidays in honor of a long tradition of non-celebrants of Christmas choosing Chinese restaurants for dining on December 25. However, people of all walks of life will be able to enjoy the special menu because owner Alex au-Yeung is offering his Chinese-American menu from December 18 through January 2, in addition to his Malaysian fare.
The menu includes standards like Chili Crab Rangoon, a street stall wonton treat stuffed with cream cheese, scallion and crab meat. It comes three to an order for $7. There's also Beef and Broccoli ($22), Kung Pao Chicken ($16), General Tso's Chicken ($17) and Malay Sweet & Sour Chicken ($16), a dish of lightly breaded chicken coated in a pineapple sweet and sour sauce.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, has four new cocktails for the holiday season including a Cinnamon Pear Cocktail with Rumchata, the Spice of Life with bourbon and Peppermint Snowflake made with Rumpleminze, vodka, Godiva white chocolate liqueur, simple syrup and cream served with a crushed peppermint rim. For a cocktail that does double duty as a dessert, try the Christmas Cookie. It's a sweet creation made with Kahlua, Frangelico, vodka, amaretto, egg white and heavy cream in a glass rimmed with red and green sugar.
Humble Food Court, 8036 FM 1960 W., will host a Christmas Eve Posada December 24 from noon to 6 p.m. The family-friendly event will have free hot chocolate and sweet bread plus music, artisans and food vendors. Food offerings might include Mackey's Kitchen to Yours with its Mac and Cheese bowls, Barbecue Fries and Fried Grits and Shrimp plus Granny's Tamales and Morales Salsa. Pinoy-Rican also makes regular appearances.
Ragin' Cajun, 4302 Richmond, will be closed for Christmas Day but Cajun Fried Turkey lovers can get their fowl fix for the holidays by ordering one of its holiday dinner packages in time for Christmas or for a holiday gathering. The packages, which are available for pick up, include Traditional, Deluxe and Cajun in small, medium and large sizes.
Each package offers one or two Cajun Fried turkeys, depending on size plus items like Holiday Gravy, dinner rolls, cornbread dressing, green bean casserole and pecan pie. The Deluxe and Cajun Packages add on delicious items like jambalaya, red beans and rice, peach cobbler, bread pudding and seafood gumbo, depending on package ordered. Prices range from $150 for 6 to 8 persons up to $550 for the Large Deluxe which feeds 24 to 30.
POST Houston, 401 Franklin, is hosting its first New Year's Eve Extravaganza with a nine-minute fireworks show at midnight with its Skylawn as the launchpad. With incredible views of the Houston skyline, celebrants will enjoy cirque-style performers, DJs and multiple bars for guests over 21. Guests of all ages are welcome but must have a purchased ticket.
VIP Tables with bottle service are available and seat eight guests. Both floors of the POST will be open. General Admission is $65 per person plus an eventbrite fee. The VIP Table with Bottle Service is $1,750 plus $108.16 fee and includes a Skylawn table for up to eight guests with bottle service of one liquor or two Champagnes.
For New Year's Eve diners who want to ring in the New Year with a little more fun than just paper horns and cheap bubbles, Bar Boheme, 307 Fairview, is hosting a NYE Drag Show December 31 from 8 p.m. to midnight. And the best part is, it's a flashback spectacular with music from the '80s, '90s and 2000s. The ladies of Boheme's Drag Show Brunch will be performing including Angelina D.M. Trailz, Lady B, Chloe C. Ross, Amber Nicole Davenport and Cyn City. Be forewarned that this is an outdoor event but there will be plenty of heaters to keep partygoers warm.
Table reservations are $45 per person and include the holiday food buffet. For VIP Tables, bottle service is available as well as photos with the queens, a free champagne toast and decorated tables that are the best seats in the house. For more information and to make reservations, guests can call 713-529-1099 or text 281-851-2570. reservations may also be made by email at info@barboheme.