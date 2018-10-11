Upcoming Houston Food Events: Shake Shack's Limited-Time Hot Chick'n Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Shake Shack, 5015 Westheimer, 6205 Kirby, has officially re-launched its fan-favorite Hot Chick'n sandwich in all Texas Shacks as a limited-time menu item. The Hot Chick’n is a crispy chicken breast dusted with a guajillo and cayenne pepper blend, topped with Louisiana hot sauce slaw and kosher dill pickles and served on the same non-GMO potato bun as the classic ShackBurger.

Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, has unveiled two new specials of the moment for the month of October. The Breakfast Special of the Moment is the A.M. Akaushi, made with organic scrambled eggs topped with seasoned HeartBrand Akaushi ground beef (Harwood, TX), jack cheese glaze, salsa de árbol and cilantro. The Lunch Special of the Moment is the El Borrego, with adobo-braised Capra Premium Dorper Lamb (Goldthwaite, TX) topped with pickled red onions, queso fresco and cilantro.

On Tuesday, October 16, guests are invited to a wine dinner featuring the acclaimed wines of Domaine Vordy at Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial. Represented exclusively by Houston-based French Country Wines, Domaine Vordy is small vineyard of about 45 acres in the Minervois region of the Languedoc-Roussillon region in the south of France. The five-course, wine-paired meal begins at 7 p.m and cost is $65 plus tax and gratuity. A $30 per person deposit via PayPal is required to reserve a seat.

EXPAND Ooh La La celebrates National Chocolate Cupcake Day by offering a chocolaty one-day special. Photo by Kimberly Park

On Thursday, October 18, Ooh La La, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North, will celebrate National Chocolate Cupcake Day by offering a one-day special: Buy any two jumbo cupcakes with a chocolate base for $5 (usually $3.75 each). Limit one special per customer. Chocolatey cupcakes available include the Ultimate Chocolate Cupcake with chocolate chunks, a ganache center and chocolate buttercream, the Chocolate Italiano Cupcake with choco chips, coconut, pecans and fluffy chocolate cream cheese icing, the German Chocolate Cupcake with coconut pecan icing, the Choco Nilla with vanilla buttercream icing, and the Choco Choco with chocolate icing.

Ouisie Table, 3939 San Felipe, will join Master of Scotch Craig Vaught and the Glenlivet distillery for a four-course dinner featuring four of its leading aged scotches at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 18. The cost is just $49 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.

On Sunday, October 21 at 7 p.m., RA Sushi, 3908 Westheimer, 799 Town and Country, will be hosting an interactive Sake Sushi 101 Rolling Class at both its Highland Village and City Centre locations. During the class, guests will learn to roll the featured Spiked Sake Roll alongside RA sushi chefs, enjoy sake flights, and learn fun traditions in Japanese culture around drinking sake.

On Monday, October 22, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is joining forces with the Vincent Girardin Winery of Bourgogne, France, to present a five-course feast, featuring dishes such as bar scallop, confit of pork belly and roasted ribeye cap with forest mushrooms. The dinner begins at 6:45 p.m. and cost is $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 832-668-5808.