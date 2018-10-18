Upcoming Houston Food Events: Wine and Dine at Carmelo’s Cucina Italiana

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Carmelo’s Cucina Italiana, 14795 Memorial, has launched a trio of new specials in response to the on-going construction on Memorial and in the Energy Corridor area along with the restaurant’s renovations. Guests can enjoy the three-course Memorial Power Lunch ($19.81/person, offered Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.); a Nightly Wine & Dine ($65/person, Monday-Saturday during dinner) featuring a choice of any appetizer, main course and dessert paired with four unique, Italian wines; and the Sunday Supper Menu ($29.95/adult, $11.95/children ages 12 and under), a family-style dinner menu including a choice of three appetizers, entrées and an assortment of desserts.

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, is celebrating all things Italian during its new Mangia! Mangia! Event, running now through Tuesday, October 30. During the two-week festival, the store will restock its shelves with some of the best Italian-style ingredients from around the world, from Italian-style wines, meats, and cheeses to traditional Italian dishes, breads and desserts. On Wednesday, October 24, the CM Cooking School will host a Sicilian Specialties class from 6:30 to 9 p.m., covering items like arancini, Sicilian pasta, sfinocione (pizza) and cassata dessert ($60 per person).

Now through Sunday, November 18, The Capital Grill, 5365 Westheimer, 840 West Sam Houston Parkway North, will host Wagyu & Wine, inviting guests to experience one of three hand-crafted Wagyu burgers paired with an Antinori family wine, hand-selected by advanced sommelier Brian Phillips. Priced at $25, choices include the Caramelized Onion Wagyu Burger featuring Grand Cru gruyère and shallot aioli, a Wagyu Cheeseburger with havarti and aged white cheddar, and a Caprese-style Wagyu Burger with heirloom tomato, 15-year aged balsamic and fresh mozzarella.

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host a hands-on cooking class and demonstration with renowned author and chef Domenica Marchetti on Friday, October 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. The class will be focused on the Italian region of Abruzzo, featuring dishes such as spaghetti alla chitarra made from scratch, ragú all’abruzzese e palottine, a red sauce with small meatballs, and tozzetti, thin cookies typical of the region. Tickets are $70 for ICCC members and $75 for non-members.

Don’t forget to get your tickets to our annual Tacolandia — held on Saturday, October 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou, 105 Sabine, and featuring unlimited taco samples. This year’s taco extravaganza has already confirmed vendors from Berryhill Hot Tamales and Hugo's to La Calle and La Fisheria. Tickets are $35 ($45 day of) for general admission, $75 ($85 day of) for VIP, and $25/ticket with the Fiesta with Your Friends four-pack offer. Guests must be 21-and-up.

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos will be adding an epic dessert spread to its Sunday brunch in honor of Dia de los Muertos. Photo courtesy of Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, is celebrating the Day of the Dead with two special events. On Sunday, October 28, enjoy a Day of the Dead dessert spread — including calabaza en dacha, pan de muerto, dulce de guayaba and calaveritas de dulce — during Picos’ legendary brunch buffet ($32 per person). On Dia de los Muertos (Thursday, November 1), Picos will host the Don Julio tequila truck and offer a number of Día de Muertos drink specials.