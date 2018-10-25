Upcoming Houston Food Events: Oysters, Brews & Blues

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

On Thursday, November 1 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, is celebrating the return of oyster season with its Oysters, Brews & Blues event. The Gulf Coast collaboration will benefit the Coastal Conservation Association's Building Conservation Trust oyster reef building project, featuring items from mesquite grilled Gulf oysters and seafood gumbo to oyster shooters and campechana. Mighty Orq will play roots music from the Texas Gulf coast outside on the backyard stage. Tickets are $75 plus tax, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the CCA Building Conservation Trust project.