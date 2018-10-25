Upcoming Houston Food Events: Oysters, Brews & Blues

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
On Thursday, November 1 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, is celebrating the return of oyster season with its Oysters, Brews & Blues event. The Gulf Coast collaboration will benefit the Coastal Conservation Association's Building Conservation Trust oyster reef building project, featuring items from mesquite grilled Gulf oysters and seafood gumbo to oyster shooters and campechana. Mighty Orq will play roots music from the Texas Gulf coast outside on the backyard stage. Tickets are $75 plus tax, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the CCA Building Conservation Trust project.
Helen Greek, 1111 Studewood, invites guests to join its sommelier for a five-count Greek Wine Tasting on Thursday, November 1 from 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is $30 per person plus tax and gratuity, with light bites provided. Reserve tickets at 832-582-7146 or info@helengreek.com.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, is hosting a festive Day of the Dead Brunch on Saturday, November 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can head to its upstairs dining room and rooftop patio to enjoy live music, face painting, Mexico City-inspired brunch dishes, Patrón specialty cocktails and swag. There is no cost to attend and guests can order off the entire brunch menu in addition to the special dishes. Space is limited. Call 713-862-1814 to reserve a table.
International sensation Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to Houston for the fourth year, with this year’s chic pop-up picnic happening on Sunday, November 4. As always, the event will take place in a new secret location. Guests can register online for $41, plus a $9 membership fee.
On Tuesday, November 6, those that exercised their right to vote can look forward to specials around town. All guests wearing an “I Voted” sticker will receive 10 percent off at Feges BBQ, 3 Greenway Plaza Suite C-210, and happy hour prices at Goodnight Charlie’s, 2531 Kuester, all day. UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, is offering its Power Hour special (normally offered Sundays 3 to 4 p.m.) to anyone who voted. All guests wearing an “I Voted” sticker can receive a beer, a shot and an order of boudin siu mai for $15 all day. At The Classic All Day, 5922 Washington, guests can present their “I Voted” stickers and enjoy a complimentary lunch or dinner (choice of one entrée and one appetizer). Alcohol and gratuity not included. Offer valid Election Day only.
