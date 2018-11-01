Upcoming Houston Food Events: Honey-Glazed Pork Banh Mi and a Whole Hog Roast

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

You’ll find four new sandwiches and one entrée salad on the menu at East Hampton Sandwich Co., 907 Westheimer (Montrose), 4444 Westheimer (River Oaks District), along with a seasonal dish that will change monthly. First up is the seasonal Banh Mi Sandwich, with crispy honey glazed pork and gochujang aioli. Permanent additions include the Famous Hot Birdie Sandwich made with spicy fried chicken, roasted ghost pepper mayo and serrano ranch; two new melts including the Toasted Pimento Sandwich with grilled tomato and Neuske’s bacon and the French Ham & Cheese Sandwich with hand-carved French country ham and honey mustard vinaigrette; and the White Truffle BLT with grilled white truffle steak, Neuske’s bacon, romaine, and roasted heirloom tomato jam. The Emerald Kale + Quinoa Salad serves as a hearty option, finished with white truffle hot sauce and honey mustard vinaigrette.

Upper Kirby hotspot Eunice, 3737 Buffalo Speedway, has launched a new express lunch service, plus a lunch menu with many of the house favorites from happy hour and dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy Murder Point Alabama and Point Aux Pins oysters, along with chilled seafood items including the Gulf tuna with honey crisp, apple, tomato, cilantro and miso and the Blue Crab Tartine with avocado. Power lunchers can dig into the $17 Express Lunch, which pairs your choice of butter lettuce salad or gumbo with a featured entrée of the day. Entrées include Buttermilk Fried Chicken with red beans and popcorn rice on Mondays, Slow Roast Pork Jambalaya with tasso, andouille and crispy rice on Tuesdays, “Dan Dan” Shrimp Roll with spicy aioli and pickled peppers on Wednesdays, Chappapeela Pork Ragout with Indian Creek mushrooms and orecchiette pasta on Thursdays and Court-Bouillon Grand-Mere with drum, crab, shrimp, oyster and scallion rice on Fridays.

On Friday, November 2, all 53 Houston-area locations of Chipotle Mexican Grill will host a fundraiser to support the Texas Children’s Hospital. Mention the fundraiser at the register and one-third of your lunch/dinner total will go directly to the Texas Children’s Hospital efforts to provide patient care, education and research that create a healthier future for all.

SGD Events will host the first annual Wing-A-Rama Houston Chicken Wing Festival on Saturday, November 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. at POST Houston, 401 Franklin. Attendees can rate and enjoy unlimited wing tastings (while supplies last) from more than 20 of Houston’s best chefs and restaurants, all competing for titles of “Best Chicken Wings” and “Best Chicken Wing Inspired Dish.” Guests can also expect a flaming hot chicken wing-eating contest for ten brave contestants, an exclusive VIP section and appearances and activations from the Houston Astros and Houston Dynamo. Tickets are $15 for general admission.

On Saturday, November 10 from 7 to 10 p.m., the Oxtail Mash Up culinary competition will bring together some of Houston’s favorite chefs, bartenders, and sommeliers for an evening of food and drink in the garden of the Project Row Houses, 2521 Holman. The evening will feature stellar oxtail creations from each chef, Caribbean-inspired cocktails crafted by talented bartenders and wines from local sommeliers. Competing chefs Dawn Burrell of Kulture, Greg Gatlin of include Gatlin’s BBQ, and Jonny Rhodes of Indigo, to name a few. Tickets start at $55 and a percentage of proceeds will benefit Sickle Cell Anemia at Texas Children’s Hospital.

On Sunday, November 11 from 6 to 9 p.m., Poitin, 2313 Edward, invites guests to its seasonal Sunday Supper event, a farm to fork fundraiser benefitting Urban Harvest. Participating Chefs include Dominick Lee (Poitin), David Cordua (David + Michael Cordua Hospitality Yum DMC Events), Alyssa Doyle (Pinkerton’s Barbecue), Richard Knight, Are Malekian (Harlem Road Texas BBQ), German Mosquera (Brasil) and William Wright (Helen). Tickets are $150.

Feges BBQ's Erin Smith and Patrick Feges will roast a whole hog for charity at Eight Row Flint. Photo by Robert Jacob Lerma

On Tuesday November 13, Agricole Hospitality will welcome guest chefs Patrick Feges and Erin Smith for the Whole Hog Charity Double Down at Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale. In April 2018, Ryan Pera and Morgan Weber purchased a Feges BBQ Whole Hog Roast in an auction benefiting the nonprofit I’ll Have What She’s Having, founded by Pera’s wife Lori Choi to raise awareness and funds for women’s health. The mangalitsa and red waddle mix is almost fully grown, so it’s finally time to throw a party. The pork will be served with sides prepared by Claire Smith and Kent Domas of Alice Blue, Anita Jaisinghani of Pondicheri, Kathy Elkins of Harold's and Keisha Griggs of Ate Boutique Kitchen and Bocage Catering. Each plate will be sold for $25 from 5 p.m. until sold out, and 100 percent of the proceeds of the pig roast will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to assist in Hurricane Florence relief. Tickets can be pre-purchased online.