Upcoming Houston Food Events: Celebrate Friendsgiving

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will host chef Aarón Sánchez for a special cooking class on Thursday, November 15. The Elevate Your Entertaining class will demonstrate how to take your holiday entertaining skills to a new level, offering tips on how to incorporate Latin ingredients into your holiday repertoire and giving you a 101 on wine pairings from Terrazas de los Andes. Tickets are $70 per person and the course runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

On Thursday, November 15, Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, host its annual Beaujolais Nouveau dinner, beginning at 7 p.m. The evening start with a tasting of the just-delivered new wine, followed by a formidable lineup of wines and courses. Cost for the dinner is $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required, and there is a $30 PayPal deposit to secure them.

‘Tis the season when the red dress named Miss Ruby appears at Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe. To honor her 60th birthday, the restaurant will offer a five-course Bubbles of the World Dinner featuring sparkling wines from around the world on Thursday, November 15. All guests are strongly encouraged to wear red for the evening, which begins at 6:30 p.m. and costs $89 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required.

Local restaurants and bars will compete for taco supremacy at the third annual Gr8 Taco Challenge. Photo by Francisco Montes

The Gr8 Taco Challenge returns to 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, on Sunday, November 18.

A lineup of 20-plus local restaurants and bars will battle it out for taco supremacy. Tickets are $50 in advance ($60 at the door) and include a taco from each competitor, three beer tokens, a Michelada bar and limited edition glassware. Guests can also expect tasty tunes by Heapin' Helpin' and assorted fruited Haterade on tap. Doors open at noon.

On Saturday, November 17 at 7:15 pm, restaurateur Jason Goldstein will dedicate the Grand Opening of his newly relocated Genesis Steakhouse, 80 Braeswood Square, to The Thread Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the cycle of child abuse. The festive evening will salute Thread Alliance’s Man of the Year , Ted Powers, who has been an integral part of Houston’s culinary community as food editor for the Jewish Herald Voice. Guests can enjoy a four-course prix-fixe menu, libations and dessert for $75 per person.

Guests are invited to enjoy a “feast before the feast” with a festive family-style, prix fixe Friendsgiving menu at Fig & Olive, 5115 Westheimer, on Monday, November 19 through Wednesday, November 21. Priced at $89 per person, the special menu is compiled of a nine-dish spread and sides featuring everything from organic lemon chicken and marinated lamb chops to burrata with squash and caramelized pumpkin and chestnut risotto. The family-style menu feeds two to four people.