Upcoming Houston Food Events: The Corks & Forks Gala Returns

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner, will be hosting a White Wine Tasting on Tuesday, September 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will taste several wines and learn about common qualities expressed in white wines, alongside small bites from chef Jon Buchanan. Tickets are $60.

On Tuesday, September 17, Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host A Wacky History of French Food Wine Dinner. The five-course feast will be paired with wines from French Country Wines, with a variety of dishes alongside fun and fascinating stories on how they came to be essential parts of French cuisine. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and cost is is $139 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations require a $70 deposit via PayPal.

B52 Brewing, 12470 Milroy, continues its monthly Farm-to-Table beer dinner series with the ladies from Rollin' Local. The next dinner will take place on Wednesday, September 18 from 7 to 10 p.m., with limited seating and tickets ($50) available via Eventbrite.

Master distiller Tomas Estes of Tequila Ochos will make a visit to Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, for a one-night-only tasting event with Levi Goode on Thursday, September 19 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The unique collaboration will spotlight Agave spirits, highlighting six tequilas to be paired with a selection of Goode Company menu favorites, from carnitas tacos and mesquite-grilled oysters with chili butter to wood-fired paella. Tickets are $70++ ($100 VIP).

ROMA, 2347 University, invites guests to an Organic Wine Dinner at on Thursday, September 19 at 7 p.m., featuring guest speaker Philip Cusimano and Vinifera Import's premium organic wines. Chef Angelo Cuppone and Shanon Scott have curated a menu with dishes included burrata with blood orange and prosciutto, spaghetti carbonara, braised lamb shank with polenta and string beans and handmade chocolate truffles. Cost is $69 per guest plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-664-7581 to reserve.

Matt Hobbs and Houstonian sommelier Vanessa Boyd be hosting the Paul Hobbs Wine Dinner on Friday, September 20 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Heart Room at TRIBUTE at The Houstonian Hotel, 111 North Post Oak. California meets Texas guests will enjoy Sauvignon Blanc, “Crossbarn” Sonoma County 2017, Chardonnay, “Richard Dinner” Sonoma Mountain 2017, Syrah, “Kick Ranch” Sonoma County 2014, and Cabernet Sauvignon, “Beckstoffer Dr. Crane” St. Helena 2015, paired with four courses presented by executive chef Neal Cox. The hotel will also kick off the 2019 Houston Exotic Auto Festival with a Racing Series Wine Dinner on Friday, September 21, followed by a Miraval Brunch at The Manor House on Saturday, September 22. Call 713-685-6713 for reservations.

Bridgeland will host Vino at the Village on Saturday, September 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lakeland Village Center, 10519 Fry. Guests can sip, stroll, and enjoying food and wine pairings at a variety of stops, with additional samplings at stops like Local Table, Edelweiss Restaurant and Chilosos Taco House, L3 Craft Coffee, Marble Slab Creamery and Le Macaron. Tickets are $10 each and include a wine glass and wrist band for all food tasting locations. All proceeds will be donated to Cy-Fair Educational Foundation.

Guests are invited to a Wine Tasting with Coltivare General Manager Leonora at Revival Market, 550 Heights, on Thursday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m. Taste classic wines for fall, including fun Old World-style wines in the form of bubbles, whites, reds and a dessert wine or two, all alongside charcuterie and cheese. Cost is $65 per person. Email layne@revivalmarket.com or 713-880-8463 to reserve a spot.

American Cancer Society's Corks & Forks Gala returns on Thursday, October 3, taking place at the Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas. This year 15 of Houston's favorite restaurants and chefs will compete for the culinary crown alongside local celebrity judges, live music, live and silent auctions and more. Guests will be treated to food and wine pairings from local favorites including Steak 48, Amalfi Ristorante Italiano and Bar, Ristorante Cavour at Hotel Granduca, Toulouse, La Table, Brennan’s Houston, Uchi, Liberty Kitchen and Oysterette, Verdine, Le Colonial, The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Frank’s Americana Revival, Cacao and Cardamom Chocolatier, Tea and Coffee America, Bisou and the newly opened Ouzo Bay.