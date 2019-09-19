Upcoming Houston Food Events: The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event Returns

You can expect our fourth annual The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event to be a banger.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown, 1200 McKinney, will host a Pinot for the People wine tasting on Thursday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m. Pappas’ sommeliers will highlight wines from the classic regions of Burgundy and Sonoma, plus a few under-the-radar producers, alongside hors d’oeuvres like braised oxtail croquette and black truffle gnocchi. Cost is $75 per guest and reservations can be made online.

Guests are invited to a Chateau d’Esclans wine dinner at Emmaline, 3210 West Dallas, on Thursday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m. Expect a special guest appearance from winemaker Paul Chevalier, plus eats from salmon carpaccio and burrata bruschetta to shrimp risotto and hazel-chocolate torta. Cost is $95 per guest, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-523-3210.

A second Journey of Kabobs Dinner will be held at Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant, 3300 Kirby, on Thursday, September 26 at 7 p.m. Created as a tasting-style menu, the dinner will feature ten courses of kabobs paired with a variety of Indian wines and beers. Cost is $110 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 281-501-0258 or 832-886-4291 or verandahrestaurant.com.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will kick off its Fall Series Wine Dinners with a Bordeaux Wine Dinner featuring François Thienpont on Thursday, September 26, beginning with a 6 p.m. reception and followed by a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $135 plus tax and gratuity. Email marc.borel@rainbow-lodge.com to reserve your seats.

On Friday, September 27, this year’s Creolizing Cooking Series comes to a close at Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, with a focus on "New School Creole". Guests are invited for an extra special evening that combines fun cooking demonstrations with outstanding hospitality, plus a tasty three-course Creole menu with wine pairings. Cost is $150 per couple plus tax and gratuity.

EXPAND Head to the Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park to celebrate Oktoberfest, Houston-style. Photo by Doogie Roux

Oktoberfest Houston will take place at the Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine, on Friday, September 27 from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, September 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The beer fest puts a Texas twist on traditional Oktoberfest celebrations, offering imported and local drafts, local food vendors like Deutscher Fleischwagen and Dumpling Haus, a lineup of live polka music and a variety games, including the Stein Race, Barrel Roll, Stein Hoisting and Legendary Brat Toss. GA tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, with VIP tickets available for $100 in advance and $125 at the door.

The Galveston Island Shrimp Festival kicks off with a VIP Party and Fried Shrimp Dinner on Friday, September 27 ($50, 7:30 to 10 p.m.), followed by the main event — including the Gumbo Stroll ($12-$17), fun run, parade and merchant walkabout —on Saturday, September 28 (vendors open at 10 a.m., stroll begins at noon). The fun goes down at 23rd and Strand.

Our fourth annual The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event, will be taking place at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, on Saturday, September 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Expect eats from over 25 local eateries, brunch cocktail samples and music. Confirmed restaurants include BCK, Boheme, Duck Donuts, Kuu, Snooze and The Rustic, to name a few. General admission tickets ($40 in advance) include unlimited brunch and drink samples, plus three drink tickets with additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event. The VIP admission ticket ($65 in advance) includes entry into the event at 11 a.m., unlimited brunch and drink samples, and six drink tickets with additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

On Saturday, September 28, Royal Sonesta Houston, 2222 West Loop South, continues TableOne, its chef’s table dining experience spotlighting stops on the global culinary path that brought executive chef Robert Graham to Houston. This month, Graham will focus on a “New York state of mind.” Diners can get an intimate and interactive look at the heart of ARA Restaurant’s bustling kitchen, with seven courses and five wine pairings. Tickets are $150.