Upcoming Houston Food Events: La Lucha Celebrates One Year with a $2 Dinner

Fans of New York-style bagels can now get their fix at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, 2327 Post Oak and 5172 Buffalo Speedway, as master New York bagel baker Barry Shapiro will be providing both locations with more than a half dozen freshly-baked varieties. As an introductory offer, bagels will be available for $10/dozen every Saturday and Sunday while supplies last. And for every half-pound of hand-sliced Smoked Nova Scotia Salmon or any of the deli’s other hand-sliced, smoked fish, K&Z will throw in a half-dozen bagels at no charge. Both introductory offers are temporary.

After tragic losses among the hospitality community in 2018, I’ll Have What She is Having created WellWeek to stimulate a conversation about mental health and its effects on the food and beverage community. This year, the second annual WellWeek will run for two weeks, from Sunday, September 29 through Saturday, October 12, as participating restaurants and bars develop a menu-worthy non-alcoholic (mocktail) beverage or designated dessert or menu item, with $1 donated for each item sold. Participants include Nancy’s Hustle, Georgia James, UB Preserv, Rosie Cannonball, Hugo’s, Caracol, Backstreet Cafe, Xochi, Coltivare and Indianola, among others. See the entire list at WellWeek.org.

In honor of National Pizza Month, Grimaldi’s is celebrating the return of Mangia! Mondays, starting on Monday, September 30 and running every Monday through October 28. The deal features a 16-inch Traditional cheese pizza for $10, dine in or to-go. Additional toppings, as well as white and pesto sauce will be available for an additional charge.

American Cancer Society's Corks & Forks Gala returns on Thursday, October 3, taking place at the Ballroom at Bayou Place. This year 15 of Houston's favorite restaurants and chefs will compete for the culinary crown alongside local celebrity judges, live music, live and silent auctions and more. Guests will be treated to food and wine pairings from local favorites including Steak 48, Amalfi Ristorante Italiano and Bar, Ristorante Cavour at Hotel Granduca, Toulouse, La Table, Brennan’s Houston, Uchi, Liberty Kitchen and Oysterette, Verdine, Le Colonial, The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Frank’s Americana Revival, Cacao and Cardamom Chocolatier, Tea and Coffee America, Bisou and the newly opened Ouzo Bay.

The 2019 Taste of New Orleans festival will take place at Jones Plaza, 600 Louisiana, on Saturday, October 5 from 3 to 10 p.m. Get a taste of Bourbon Street via live music, New Orleans-inspired food and drink and local art. Discounted general admission tickets are available for $5 online.

EXPAND Now in its fifth year, expect the Southern Smoke Festival to bring the heat. Photo by Doogie Roux

The 5th annual Southern Smoke Festival is going down from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 6 in the area around Blacksmith, Georgia James and The Hay Merchant, 1018 Westheimer, 1100 Westheimer and 1415 California. Helmed by chef Chris Shepherd, the fundraising event will bring together some of the best chefs and pitmasters in the country, including James Beard Award winners Ashley Christensen, Aaron Franklin, Donald Link, Sarah Grueneberg and TV star Matty Matheson, plus more Houston chefs than ever before — Hugo Ortega, Manabu Horiuchi Erin Smith, Patrick Feges, Jonny Rhodes and Justin Yu are just a few. Tickets are $200 for general admission, including food, drink and a $100 donation to the Southern Smoke Foundation, providing funds to people in the food and beverage industry in need.

La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd, is turning one; and it's celebrating with a family-style dinner on Sunday, October 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. Inspired by San Jacinto Inn’s $2 menu that made it famous, guests can head to La Lucha to enjoy crab cocktail, shrimp cocktail, baked crab, salads, oysters, red fish, chicken, and more for $2 per person. Reservations are first-come, first-served and can be at 713-955-4765.