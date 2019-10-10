Upcoming Houston Food Events: Luxury Cake Boutique Lady M Pops Into Houston

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

On Tuesday, October 15, Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host a four-course feast paired with selected wines from Domaine de la Mongestine beginning at 7 p.m. Courses include catch of the day, braised beef cheeks and ratatouille, lamb lollipop tapenade or herbs de Provence with roasted red potatoes and lemon meringue tartelette. The cost per person is $69 plus tax and gratuity (reservations require a $30 deposit via PayPal).

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, will host a Spottswoode Wine Dinner on Wednesday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Dating back nearly 140 years, Spottswoode is one of Napa’s most historic wineries and is known for its world-class Cabernet Sauvignon. Cost is $395 per guest plus tax and gratuity.

On Thursday, October 17, guests are invited to a Karbach Beer Dinner at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Downtown, 1200 McKinney, at 7 p.m. The four-course seated dinner includes dishes such as seared diver scallops with Alaskan king crab tempura and bluefin caviar, Texas quail with Kurobuta Pork chicharron and a 40-day dry-aged New York strip with ginger butternut squash and a Crawford Bock reduction, all paired with flights of local Karbach brews for $95 per guest plus tax and gratuity.

Guests can learn and taste about the robust world of Italian liqueurs at a Spirit Round Table event at Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, held on Thursday, October 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event includes historical background, tastings, cocktail suggestions and light bites for $135++ per person. Register online as the spirited events are known to sell out.

World-renowned bakery Lady M is returning to Houston for another weekend pop-up on Friday, October 18 through Sunday, October 20. This time, its famous Mille Crepes and signature cakes will be featured on the #LadyMxBaccarat Luxury Cake Truck, outfitted in Baccarat chandeliers and 3D art by Kurt Wenner and parked at Baccarat, 4444 Westheimer. Hours are Friday 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. The Signature, Green Tea, Marron Mille and Framboise au Chocolat flavors will be available by the slice for walk-in orders, and customers are strongly encouraged to pre-order whole cakes online.

EXPAND Head to Miss Carousel to unwind with bourbon, beer and brats. Photo by Kelli Durham

Miss Carousel, 1201 Saint Emanuel, will host a Beers, Bourbon & Brats event with Bulleit Frontier Whiskey on Saturday, October 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. A $38 ticket includes four drink tickets for interactive Bulleit tasting stations, Bulleit cocktails and a Boilermaker station featuring Bulleit and 8th Wonder Brewery’s Achtoberfest bier; Revival Market bratwurst sandwich and side; and a commemorative glass.

On Sunday, October 20, Revival Market, 550 Heights, will host its first annual Beer Fest from 3 to 7 p.m. The neighborhood favorite has invited six local breweries to sample beers along with Houston Dairymaids cheese. The day will also feature bites like pork schnitzels, raclette cheeses, hot dogs and fruit streusels for sale, plus live polka music and kids’ face painting. Email layne@revivalmarket.com or call 713-880-8463 for tickets.

Tacolandia, the annual Houston Press celebration of all things taco, is scheduled for Saturday, October 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine. Now in its fifth year, the outdoor taco-sampling event will feature samples of Houston’s best tacos from over 30 restaurants, with confirmed participants including Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen, Blanco Tacos and Tequila, Chilosos Taco Stand, Peli Peli and more. Tickets start at $25 for general admission, with VIP tickets and early bird admission starting at $65.

The 4th Annual Freight Train Food Truck Festival rolls into Tomball’s Historic Downtown Railroad Depot, 201 South Elm, on Saturday, October 19. Festival goers can expect 20 rolling gourmet kitchens, plus performances from Folk Family Revival and Mambo Jazz Kings. Admission and parking are free.