Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Limited-Time Curry-Inspired Ramen Comes to Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Ramen Tatsu-Ya Houston, 1722 California, has partnered with the brand’s Domo Alley-Gato Tatsu-Ya (Austin) to create a Spicy Ban Ban Ramen, a Japanese curry-inspired ramen made with an earthy-flavored, curry-spiced chicken broth base and topped with Texas sausage, menma (brined bamboo shoots), wok-fired mung bean sprouts, ajitama (soft boiled marinated egg) and earthy Rice Paddy Herbs. The dish will be available exclusively from now through Tuesday, October 22 (or until supplies last) at the ramen shop.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, will be featuring brews from 8th Wonder at a four-course Beer Dinner on Wednesday, October 23 at 6 p.m. Courses include a Gulf raw bar paired with a Pimm’s Cup featuring 8th Wonder Distillery Gin; wild boar tacos paired with People’s Champ Krystalweizen; beer-battered Chilean sea bass and truffle fries paired with Achtoberfest; and frozen café sua da with Rocket Fuel Vietnamese Coffee Porter whipped cream.Tickets are $55/person plus tax and gratuity.

French Country Wines and La Villa Restaurant, 4315 Montrose, will host a Rhone Valley Wine Dinner at the French Riviera-style restaurant on Wednesday, October 23 at 6:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy four courses and four wines, with highlights including sautéed crawfish with fish mousseline, Denver leg supreme venison, a herring caviar-laced starter and seasonal berry dessert with white chocolate. Cost is $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, call 713-524-0070.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will continues its Fall Series Wine Dinners with a Texas Wine Growers dinner featuring Doug Lewis on Thursday, October 24, beginning with a 6 p.m. reception and followed by a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $115 plus tax and gratuity. Email marc.borel@rainbow-lodge.com to reserve your seats.

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Downtown, 1200 McKinney, invites guests to a Les 7 Champagne Dinner on Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m. Join the team as they explore seven different grower-producers from the Terry Theise/Skurnik portfolio. Cost is $175 per guest plus tax and gratuity.

The Original Ninfa's Uptown, 1700 Post Oak, will welcome Felix Florez (Cherry Block and Blood Bros. BBQ) for a Chef Collaboration Dinner on Thursday October 24 at 6:30 p.m. Also joining will be Stephanie Velasquez, pastry chef and co-owner of Tlahuac. Each of the dinner’s five courses will include a cocktail or wine pairing by Linda Salinas. Tickets (limited) are available for $79 on Eventbrite. This is a limited seating event. Every guest who purchases a ticket to the Chef Collaboration Dinner will receive a $25 gift card to the Ninfa's Uptown location.

On Saturday, October 26, Royal Sonesta Houston, 2222 West Loop South, continues TableOne, its chef’s table dining experience spotlighting stops on the global culinary path that brought executive chef Robert Graham to Houston. This month, Graham is bringing it back to Texas. Diners can get an intimate and interactive look at the heart of ARA Restaurant’s bustling kitchen, with seven courses and five wine pairings. Tickets are $150.

On Monday, October 28, chef Maureen Neer of Chicago’s La Sirena Clandestina will join chef Chris Davies in creating a nine-course dinner at Uchi, 904 Westheimer. Combining Uchi’s signature non-traditional take on Japanese food with Neer’s Latin-inspired cuisine, the one-night-only dinner features dishes such as Tako with sudachi sabayon, serrano and braised leek; Manglista Pork Belly Tataki with sweet corn, chicharron and pork tare; Pao de Queijo with uni butter and caviar; and Whole Ribeye with chimichurri, fried onions, Japanese sweet potatoes and dulce de leche vinegar. Guests will be greeted with a welcome beverage and passed appetizers upon arrival from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $175 per person, plus tax and gratuity.