Upcoming Houston Food Events: Feast with the Beasts at the Houston Zoo

Molina's Cantina is one of the restaurants in the lineup for the 14th annual Feast with the Beasts.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Now through Sunday, November 24, Eddie V’s, 2800 Kirby, 12848 Queensbury, will host Moon Shine: A Speakeasy Event, offering a $20 Prohibition Pairing of a filet mignon teaser alongside an era-inspired cocktail (choose from The Bee’s Knees, The Blind Pig with WhistlePig 10-year Rye Whiskey, The Gatsby Sour, The 24 Karat with Belvedere Vodka, Grand Marnier Raspberry Peach and Roederer Rosé; or the Hope Diamond, with Grey Goose Vodka, grapefruit liqueur, lemon and Butterfly Pea Flower Tea. Guests who prefer their spirits neat can imbibe a $35 Prohibition Tasting —a whiskey and rum flight featuring The Real McCoy 12-year Single Blended Rum, Old Forester 1920 Whisky and WhistlePig 10-year Rye Whiskey alongside a filet mignon teaser.

Roost, 1972 Fairview, will host two Orin Swift Wine Dinners on Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30, both held in the private second-floor dining room beginning at 7 p.m. Diners can expect a decadent five-course dinner, including an amuse bouche of Korean wagyu beef tartare, a dynamic selection of Orin Swift, and courses like Spiced Shrimp Pani Puri, Wild Mushroom Toast and Crispy Duck Confit. The $165 per person ticket price covers all food and wine, plus tax and tip; and guests will have the opportunity to purchase all featured wine at the end of the dinner. Call 713-523-7667 to reserve a spot.

B52 Brewing, 12470 Milroy, continues its monthly Farm-to-Table beer dinner series with the ladies from Rollin' Local. The next dinner will take place on Wednesday, October 30 from 7 to 10 p.m., with limited seating and tickets ($50) available via Eventbrite.

Arnaldo Richard's Picos, 3601 Kirby, is hosting a Dia de los Muertos cocktail class on Friday, November 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cocktail Specialist Monica Richards and the team from Altos tequila will teach assist guests in creating a cocktail to enjoy alongside special appetizers throughout the evening. Cost is $35 per person.

Kuu Restaurant will also make an appearance at the Houston Zoo. Photo by Mai Pham

The 14th annual Feast with the Beasts takes place at the Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park, on Friday, November 1 from 7 to 11 p.m. The event features spectacular animal experiences throughout the evening, a performance from The Suffers and bites of Houston’s best cuisine. This year’s lineup of participating restaurants includes Batanga, Fluff Bake Bar, Hughie’s, Kuu Restaurant, Mi Pueblito, Molina’s Cantina, Phat Eatery, Warehouse 72, Yong and more. Tickets are $119 ($109 for Zoo members).

To commemorate chef Philippe Verpiand earning the honor and title of Master Chef of France (one of three Texas chefs to hold the title) Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host a very special anniversary wine dinner featuring wines of Saint Emilion Bordeaux on Tuesday, November 5. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the four-course dinner will feature an array of fowl, beef and pork, all carefully paired with Saint Emilion wines. Cost is $105 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 832-668-5808.

On Wednesday, November 6, the fourth annual Big Bao Battle will go down at The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Guests can watch, vote and eat as 12 local chefs create their own version of traditional Chinese steamed bao. Tickets are $35 for regular admission, $65 for two and $100 for VIP.