Upcoming Houston Food Events: TRUTH BBQ Supports No Kid Hungry

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Chef Austin Simmons’ popular dinner series “CollaborEIGHT,” continues at TRIS, 24 Waterway, on Monday, November 4 at 6 p.m. This month, Simmons will collaborate with Top Chef France finalist, chef Kevin D’Andrea for an eight-course dinner experience with wine and beer pairings. Tickets are $225 all-inclusive and seating is limited.

Agricole Hospitality will be hosting an open house-style event — How to Throw a Party Like a Boss — at Revival Market, 550 Heights, on Tuesday, November 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Hosted by six Agricole managers (all of which are women), the event will feature six stations with recipes and tips to take home, wine and cocktail tastings, a charcuterie and cheese grazing table and holiday-themed passed hors d'oeuvres. Highlights include Amber Vandagriff (assistant general manager, Revival Market) showing off how to design a gorgeous cheese and charcuterie tray; Leonora Varvoutis (general manager and sommelier, Coltivare) showcasing how to buy and pair wine for your holiday party; Layne Cruz (general manager, Revival Market) teaching guests how to create tablescapes and holiday decor, including tips on rentals; and more. Tickets are $25 per person. Email layne@revivalmarket.com to purchase.

B.B. Lemon will be bringing its burger goodness to the fifth annual Burger Bash. Photo by Bonner Rhae Photography

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, BuffBurger, International Smoke, and B.B. Lemon are just some of the competitors at the fifth annual Burger Bash, held at the Plaza at CityCentre, 800 Town and Country, on Thursday, November 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 with two drink tickets and unlimited food ($17 for ages 12-20).

On Saturday, November 9, the Houston Cellar Classic Food and Wine Festival will celebrate its 15th anniversary at The Tasting Room, 1101 Uptown Park, from noon to 4 p.m. The event brings together the stars of Houston’s restaurant scene, including celebrated chefs from Texas restaurants Uchi, Kiran’s, Étoile, Max’s Wine Dive and more, beverage experts and fine wines from all over the world, with 100-percent of proceeds benefiting Genesys Works Houston. Tickets are $100 for general admission and $200 for VIP.

The Houston Food & Wine Fest will take place at Guadalupe Plaza Park, 2311 Runnels, on Saturday, November 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $55 and include all food and wine samples, with a VIP experience offered for $150.

The 14th Annual International Risotto Festival returns on Sunday, November 10 from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Houston Design Center, 7026 Old Katy. This year, some of Houston’s most talented chefs are onboard to compete, including chefs from Underbelly Hospitality, Alice Blue, Poitin, Bertazzoni, Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill, Old Railroad Café, Ristorante Cavour at Hotel Granduca, Roma, Sonoma Wine Bar & Restaurant, The Art Institute of Houston and more. Tickets are $100 for general admission, including food, wine and beverage tastings; and $225 for VIP.

On Wednesday, November 13, pitmaster Leonard Botello IV will host his first No Kid Hungry Dinner at TRUTH BBQ,110 South Heights. The evening will feature a multi-course dinner by Botello, Bobby Matos (Superica), Rebecca Masson (Fluff Bake Bar), Erin Smith and Patrick Feges (Feges BBQ) and Nick Wong (UB Preserv) to benefit No Kid Hungry's work to end childhood hunger, plus a reception with cocktails served by mixologist Vanessa Dworakowski (La Lucha) and a live auction in which guests can bid on a variety of luxury culinary and travel items. Tickets are $175 for individuals.