Upcoming Houston Food Events: Taste a Día de los Muertos Sandwich from Houston's Donkeeboy

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Antone's Famous Po' Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, is continuing its "H-Town Originals" celebrity chef series with a new sandwich from local artist Donkeeboy. Available throughout the entire month of November, "The R.I.P." ($8.95) is a Día de los Muertos-inspired sandwich featuring carnitas, avocado, coleslaw, chipotle mayo and sliced jalapeños between two slices of pan de muerto bread. Proceeds from every sandwich sold will benefit Assist the Officer, a non-profit which provides short-term, immediate need financial assistance for officers critically injured or disabled in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, November 12, Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will welcome one of Bourgogne’s most popular winemakers, Jean-Philippe Marchand, back to Houston for an evening Provence Wines Dinner. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. and cost is $140 plus tax and gratuity. Attendance by reservations only, which require a $70 deposit via Paypal. Call 713-827-8008 or email bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net.

Guests are invited to a Creole vs Cajun Gumbo Throwdown at Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, on Wednesday, November 13. Join Brennan's chefs Jose Arevalo and James Reedy for a courtyard party featuring a head-to-head gumbo cookoff, with Reedy serving up a Hunter’s Gumbo with duck and venison and Arevalo offering a Bayou Gumbo with alligator fish and more. The throwdown runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost is $25 per person. Age 21+ only.

On Wednesday, November 13, French Country Wines and Bar Boheme will welcome one of Bourgogne’s most popular winemakers, Jean-Philippe Marchand, back to Houston for a five-course dinner paired with wines from Domaine Jean-Philippe Marchand. Held at Bar Boheme, 307 Fairview, the dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and includes passed appetizers, five courses and pairings for $126.97 per person all-inclusive. For reservations, call 713-529-1099.

From Friday, November 15 through Tuesday, December 31, interactive Christmas pop-up bar Santa’s Tavern will transform the Porch Swing Pub, 69 Heights, into a winter wonderland where adults and kids can release their inner elves. Offerings include holiday-themed photo stations (all day and night); kids photos with Santa and gingerbread and ornament making stations (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); and Christmas cocktails, food pairings and festive fun for the adults (7 p.m. to 2 a.m.). Tickets for Santa’s Tavern will be sold in three-hour time slots to avoid over-crowding and long wait times. Admission is $20 per adult, $10 for children five to 12 years-of-age, and free for kids four and under. Admission includes entry, unlimited photo booth access and visits with Santa on select days.

On Saturday, November 16, Finca Tres Robles, 257 North Greenwood, invites guests to join chef Cesar Cano for an evening on the farm in celebration of the love and memories that are created through food. The Compartiendo Recuerdos - Around the Table with Family event will include a family-style dinner with multiple courses, plus craft beer, wine and dessert. The runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. with farm tours from 6 to 6:30 and dinner at 7. Tickets are $65 each.

Eat tacos from over 20 competitors at 8th Wonder's Gr8 Taco Challenge. Photo by Francisco Montes

The Gr8 Taco Challenge will be held at at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, on Sunday November 17 from noon to 3 p.m. Taco fanatics can enjoy the goods from more than 20 challengers alongside tasty beer. Tickets are $40 and include three beer tokens, a souvenir glass and tacos from each challenger. Note: this event has sold out every year, so act now if you want to snag a spot.

On Sunday, November 17, the HOU-ATX BBQ Throwdown 2019 is going down at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, from 1 to 4 p.m. Top barbecue restaurants from Houston and Austin will be competing to determine who reigns supreme when it comes to Texas barbecue, with the lineup including Interstellar BBQ and Micklethwait Craft Meats (Austin); Daddy Duncan's BBQ, Khoi Barbecue and Tejas Chocolate + BBQ (Houston); and more. Tickets ($70 for GA and $130 for VIP) include samples from each of the barbecue competition entries as well as Saint Arnold beer.