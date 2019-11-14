Upcoming Houston Food Events: Houston Restaurants Take on Friendsgiving

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

On Tuesday, November 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., guests are invited to a Holiday Wine Tasting at Third Coast Restaurant, 6550 Bernter. Taste several wines and learn what and how to purchase wines for entertaining or gift-giving alongside light bites from chef Jon Buchanan. Tickets are $55.

In wine circles, the third week of November is when the young and light Beaujolais Nouveau departs France to be delivered far and wide around the globe. This year, French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, will be bringing in Beaujolais winemakers and siblings Cyrille Bernardo and Karine Ducrozet, seventh generation owners of Domaine de la Ronze in the Beaujolais region of France, to celebrate. The winemakers will be guests at a number of food and wine events, all open to the public, during their week-long visit in Houston; with events including a Wine Dinner at Alice Blue, 250 West 19th, on Tuesday, November 19 ($121.84 all-inclusive; call 713-864-2050); a Wine Dinner at Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, on Thursday, November 21 ($65, call 713-827-8008 ); and a Beaujolais Happy Hour Wine Tasting at Café Benedicte,15455 Memorial, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 22 (no reservations required).

Whiskey Cake Baybrook, 18840 Gulf Freeway, will be hosting a pairing dinner on Tuesday, November 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. ($123.41 per person, including tax and gratuity). Highlights include pan-seared diver scallops paired with a blackberry-infused Garrison Brothers bourbon cocktail, duck confit and mesquite waffle with a Garrison flight; homemade banana bread with a loaded sweet potato old fashioned and more. Space is limited, and reservations are required.

Whiskey Cake Katy, 23139 Grand Circle, will host its pairing dinner on Wednesday, November 20 from 7 to 10 p.m. ($115 per person, including tax and gratuity). Dine on barbecue glazed chicken with a Sage in Bloom cocktail, 44 Farms smoked tenderloin paired with Garrison Brothers Single Barrel and Balmorhea neat and more. Space is limited and reservations are required.

The newly remodeled benjy’s, 2424 Dunstan, will be hosting its version of Friendsgiving before the holiday, with dinners on Tuesday, November 19 through Thursday, November 21. Each of the three nights will donate 25-percent of proceeds to a different local charity.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will continues will host a Champagne and Caviar Dinner with Champagne Bollinger and Champagne Ayala and featuring Master Sommelier Craig Collins on Wednesday, November 20, beginning with a 6 p.m. reception and followed by a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Email marc.borel@rainbow-lodge.com to reserve your seats.

The Houston Margarita Festival will take place at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine, on Saturday, November 23 from noon to 10 p.m. Hit it to sip from 18 margarita flavors and enjoy live music and DJs, festival eats and more. Tickets are $15 and up, with value and group passes available.

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, will be hosting a Friendsgiving brunch on Sunday, November 24, featuring outrageously good dishes from wok-fried green beans and chile con queso hasselback potatoes to coconut cream pie and turducken. The brunch is $35 per person and includes all food on the menu, served family-style (alcohol not included). Free for children under 5. Seating times are 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Celebrate Thanksgiving Day with an Italian twist at the newly opened Rosalie Italian Soul. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Still looking for actual Thanksgiving Day plans? Check out our 2019 Thanksgiving Day Dining Guide for a look at the restaurants open and serving Thanksgiving meals this year.