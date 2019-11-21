Upcoming Houston Food Events: Make Your Thanksgiving Day Dinner Plans

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Thanksgiving is next week. If you haven’t made plans yet, peruse our 2019 Thanksgiving Dining Out Guide for a listing of Houston restaurant Turkey Day specials and hours.

The Miracle holiday bar pop-up is set to open on Monday, November 25 at Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale; and on Friday, November 29 at Daiquiri Time Out, 2701 Market. Both pop-ups will be hosting special events throughout the end of the year — including a toy drive in support of The Galveston Police Department and a Miracle Monday’s Christmas themed movie night at DTO; and a Toy Drive for Houston Area Women’s Center, Nog Bottle Service (paired with fresh baked cookies and treats) and Tuesday Night Tamales with Christmas movies at Johnny’s Gold Brick. Both Daiquiri Time Out and Johnny’s will also join locations around the country in selling holiday mugs featured on the signature cocktail menu with 10-percent of all sales donated to Action Against Hunger.

On Friday, November 29, Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will be taking favorite dishes from Thanksgiving and creating new dishes. Grilled Alaska salmon will be found on the Specials Blackboard as Salmon en Papillotte (salmon baked in paper) with dill and lemon; roasted turkey becomes a Provence-style Turkey Pot Pie; and beef ribeye roast will transform into Hachis Parmetier, a pulled-beef dish with mashed potatoes and Swiss cheese. All main courses will be $25 or less before tax and gratuity. There will also be desserts like pumpkin bread pudding.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, continues its Cooking Class series as chef and restaurateur Sylvia Casares teaches The Ancient Art of Making Tamales on Saturday, November 30. Cost for each hands-on class is $65 per person, which includes all materials, the class and a meal. To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 832-230-3842.

Celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez is embarking on a Texas tour to celebrate the release of his new memoir, Where I Come From: Life Lessons from a Latino Chef, making a stop in in Houston on Thursday, December 5. The event will take place at 40 Below at Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, and feature a lively discussion, music and eats with Sánchez and his good friend, Shakey Graves. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $75, including an autographed copy of the memoir and tasty bites from chili con carne Colorado-style burritos to pineapple-ginger chicken wings.

EXPAND Celebrate the return of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in the Schmooze Room at Kenny & Ziggy's. Photo by Brooke Viggiano

Kenny & Ziggy’s is celebrating the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with“A Night with the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in the Schmooze Room”, held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 7 at the Galleria area store, 2327 Post Oak. The themed three-course dinner includes choices such as matzoh ball soup, shrimp egg rolls with duck sauce, roasted brisket, pastrami sandwich and Kenny & Ziggy’s famed cheesecake. Price per person is $38++ and includes the dinner, snacks and a viewing of the show. Wine and beer will be available for an additional cost. Reservations are required by calling Jeanne Magenheim at 713-679-8453. Seating is limited.