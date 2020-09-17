Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get the Full Flavor Experience During Latin Restaurant Weeks

You'll find grilled octopus, ceviche and more at La Fisheria, one of this year's Latin Restaurant Weeks participants.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Three Brothers Bakery, 4036 South Braeswood, 12393 Kingsride, 4606 Washington, has brought back its Presidential Cookie Poll this election season, offering gingerbread cookies dipped in white chocolate with a scan of your favorite candidate and outlined with royal icing Each Presidential cookie purchase ($4.99 a pop) is a vote for your favorite candidate – Biden, Trump or Gingy (the house favorite). The bakery will report the results per store and online each week on social media.

For September, Montrose Cheese & Wine’s monthly wine club will explore some domestic producers challenging the popular misconception that only the West Coast can produce world-class wine, including Texas’ C.L. Butaud, Old Westminster Winery in northern Maryland, and New York’s Boundary Breaks, accompanied by Marieke Gouda by Holland’s Family Cheese. An optional webinar series will be hosted on Tuesday, September 22 at 6 p.m. Order online for pickup now.

Houston Hispanic Heritage Month brings the return of Latin Restaurant Weeks, a two-week initiative putting the spotlight on Houston’s Latin-owned restaurants and bakeries, as well as Latin chefs, bartenders and caterers. Running Sunday, September 20 through Sunday, October 4, LRW will kick off with more than 25 restaurants around Greater Houston who will offer special prix-fixe and feature menu options ranging from $15-$50, including Andes Cafe, Arepa Xpress, Cafe Piquet, La Fisheria, The Original Marini’s Empanada House and more.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Second Servings of Houston to support serving meals to underserved Hispanic communities. In addition, a two-night virtual version of LRW’s signature ¡Sabor! experience will invite viewers to watch culinary and cocktail demonstrations from well-known Latin entrepreneurs within Houston’s hospitality community on Tuesday, September 22 and Wednesday, September 23.

On Saturday, September 26, Chris Shepherd’s Cookbook Club continues with Poole's: Recipes and Stories from a Modern Diner by Ashley Christensen. Fellow James Beard Award winner Christensen will join Shepherd on a Zoom cooking class, with a menu featuring highlights from the book — charred brussels sprouts with pomegranate, pecorino and white balsamic vinaigrette; cornbread crab cakes with charred summer squash and fresh herbs; macaroni au gratin; and sour cream panna cotta. The class will take place at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $100 per couple (including ingredients, a copy of the cookbook and a $20 donation to Southern Smoke's Emergency Relief Fund for food and beverage industry employees in crisis. Participants will pick up all ingredients and their cookbook at 1100 Westheimer on September 25 between noon and 5 p.m.

Heights Mercantile Farmers Market, 714 Yale, is celebrating its first anniversary with a open-air, socially-distanced celebration on Sunday, September 27. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests can pop by to shop more than 40 local vendors and enjoy fresh beats by DJ Chaney and a celebrity chef dunking booth benefiting IHWSH. The market features organic produce, grass-fed meats, pasture-raised eggs, vibrant flowers, honey, fresh pasta, prepared foods, Ayurvedic teas, bread and more.

EXPAND Potente's six-course wine dinner features Italian delights and safe social distancing. Photo by Julie Soefer

Potente, 1515 Texas, will be hosting a six-course Campania Wine Dinner on Tuesday, September 29 at 6:30 p.m. Menu highlights include Louisiana roasted oysters with escargot, artichoke and limoncello, octopus carpaccio with preserved citrus, wild-caught shrimp with heirloom tomato and mozzarella di bufala, Pocono Mountain duck bolognese tagliatelle, Rocky Mountain lamb with whipped carrot and espresso, and marsala glazed farmers pear zabaglione. Cost is $115++ per person. Call 713-237-1515.