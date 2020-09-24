Upcoming Houston Food Events: Behold the “Big Tex” Burger

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Rodeo Goat Ice House, 2105 Dallas, will be paying homage to the State Fair of Texas with an over-the-top burger creation available now through October 5. The “Big Tex” burger features a 44 Farms all beef patty, chicken fried mashed potato cake, bacon, fried onion ring and chorizo gravy for $11.50. It enters Rodeo Goat’s Burger Battle against the reigning champion and winner of three straight Burger Battles, the “Hatch Me If You Can.” Each burger ordered is considered a vote with the most popular selection moving on to the next round of burger battles.

As part of its monthly Chef Collaboration series, Vinny’s, 1201 St. Emanuel, is offering a Bacon Sausage Pizza, made with chef Chris Shepherd’s cult favorite bacon sausage. One dollar from every pizza sold will be donated to Southern Smoke to help industry workers in need.

EXPAND Katy’s Orleans Seafood Kitchen celebrated National Seafood Month with a seafood boil as big as Texas. Photo by Becca Wright

With National Seafood Month coming up in October, Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, offering a two-pound Shrimp Boil special for dine-in and to-go customers. For $35, you’ll get two pounds of hot boiled shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes, sausage and all the fixin's. Delivery options are also available through SpeedyFoods and DoorDash.

Though the 6th annual Southern Smoke Festival (initially scheduled for Sunday, October 4) has been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, Chris Shepherd’s Underbelly Hospitality is taking the opportunity to celebrate the foundation by smoking meat and raising funds on what would have been the festival weekend.

On Friday, October 2, Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, is getting a sneak peek of Horseshoe Pilsner, a partnership with Karbach Brewing Company and Aaron Franklin’s Hot Luck, benefiting Southern Smoke (the beer hits stores on October 5).

On Saturday, October 3, Underbelly Hospitality will feature a Southern Smoke-inspired Ready to Eat menu at Urban Harvest Farmers Market, with Pulled Pork and Pickled Onion Kolache ($6) Banana Pudding ($12 per pint) Beer Can Chicken Kits ($30) and more.

Locals can also hit up a Lamb/Chicken Roast on the Patio at One Fifth Med, 1658 Westheimer, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 3. The $35 Shawarma plate (available for dine-in or to-go) includes hummus and pita, lamb or chicken shawarma (wrap or bowl), barberry onion salad, Torshi and a spiced chocolate walnut cookie. A vegetarian option is also available. There is also Brisket to Go from the Georgia James Meat Market, 1100 Westheimer. Pre-order for pickup on Saturday, October 3 online.

And on Sunday, October 4, brunch is officially back at UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer; and they’ll serve a Smoked McRib Pork Bun with pickled onions and coleslaw as a Southern Smoke special ($12 for two buns) and a Shamrock Shake with frozen Midori, coconut, rum and smoked whipped cream ($13). Both specials are available to go or for dine-in.

Sunday also feature a Grilling with Greg: Smoked Ribs Zoom Class at 1 p.m. with Georgia James chef de cuisine Greg Peters. In addition to the ribs, the class also includes boudin, charred green bean Panzanella, tater tot casserole, a dozen assorted cookies and a six-pack of Karbach Horseshoe ($120 includes a $20 donation to Southern Smoke).

For all the weekend’s events, a portion of the proceeds from all food and drink specials will benefit Southern Smoke’s Emergency Relief Fund, which has distributed $3.2 million to more than 1,700 industry employees nationwide.

On Saturday, October 3, a'Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, will support this year's virtual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classics, benefitting The Will Rogers Ranch Foundation. The bubbly-popping spot has created a Polo Package including a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV, two special edition Veuve Clicquot Glass Champagne Flutes, two Veuve Clicquot straw hats, two Veuve Clicquot cork keychains and its signature Truffle Popcorn for $58. Supplies are limited, call 713-722-6899 to preorder and register for the digital celebration online. Veuve Clicquot will send you a link the day of the event to access Toast to the Polo Classic.