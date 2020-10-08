Upcoming Houston Food Events: Feast on the Oktoberfest Dog at FM Kitchen & Bar

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, is bringing guests Oktoberfest specials now through Sunday, October 11. Try FM’s Oktoberfest Dog for $8, featuring a 44 Farms all-beef hot dog, sauerkraut, slaw, house relish and spicy honey mustard on a toasted Bread Man bun; and get a free Oktoberfest pint glass with any Saint Arnold's beer purchase.

Not only has Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, added a beautiful raised wooden deck to expand its patio seating, it has also introduced new features this fall. Guests can look forward to the yogurt-marinated, chickpea-battered Fried Chicken Tuesdays ($40, serves two) and the spiced Vindaloo Ribs special ($50, serves two) available for lunch and dinner service every Friday while supplies last.

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, has announced the return of the Insatiable Wine Glass, offering a stellar selection of five, ever-changing wines, some notable, for $25 per person plus dinner. The offer is available every Monday through Thursday night, and each wine will be served in two-ounce pours (but refills are available at no extra charge). Guests can sample any number of the five selected wines with the order of at least one main course per person. Call 713-528-2264 or go online for reservations.

In celebration of National Pizza & Pasta Month, North Italia, 1700 Post Oak, is offering a new date night bundle for two, available Wednesday, October 14 through Sunday, November 1. For $50, couples can enjoy their choice of any two signature pastas, along with a side of freshly baked parmesan garlic bread and either a to-go margarita or red sangria. The offer is available for takeout and delivery at all locations via Olo, so guests can take the romance home.

On Wednesday, October 14, starting at 6:30 p.m., Sixty Vines, 2540 University, will be hosting a Virtual Wine Tasting, with a three-course food and wine pairing dinner guided by beverage director Gene Zimmerman. Highlights include red beet and edamame hummus with crisped flatbread paired with Sabine Rosé and Château la Freynelle Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon; a selection of artisan cured meats, cheeses and seasonal accoutrement paired with Vine Huggers 50/50 Cabernet and Cabernet Franc; and margherita pizza paired with Upshot Red Blend Malbec, Merlot and Zinfandel. Cost is $79 and includes all three food courses, four 187-milliliter bottles of wine and the virtual experience (one ticket easily serves two people). To participate, guests can order via Eventbrite before October 12, then pick up their food and wine from Sixty Vines on October 13 or 14.

Saint Arnold Brewing Company's annual Feast of Saint Arnold fundraiser is going virtual this year. What hasn't changed? You'll still get a myriad of craft beer. Photo by Marco Torres

On Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m., the Feast of Saint Arnold, the brewery’s annual fundraiser for Texas Children’s Hospital’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center, is going virtual. Saint A will provide you with an epic spread of food and ale, then all will cheers the cause over Zoom with founder/brewer Brock Wagner, executive chef Ryan Savoie and the amazing team at Texas Children’s Hospital. Feast packages are $425 and include the full menu of food for six people and plentiful Saint Arnold beer, with eats from grilled shrimp with sweet potato mash and Headliner kimchi to braised beef rib with spicy fried garlic and a coconut papaya custard.

Tickets are limited.