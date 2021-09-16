Support Us

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Brew at the Zoo and a Tribute to "Big Tex"

September 16, 2021 5:00AM

Behold the "Big Tex" burger at Rodeo Goat, an over-the-top tribute to the State Fair of Texas.
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Rodeo Goat Ice House, 2105 Dallas, is honoring the State Fair of Texas with a hat tip to the legendary Big Tex, offering an over-the-top “Big Tex” burger from Tuesday, September 21 through Monday, October 18. The burgers features a 44 Farms all beef patty, chicken fried mashed potato cake, bacon, fried onion ring and chorizo gravy for $12.50.

Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, will be featured on an episode of the Cooking Channel’s Food Paradise on Wednesday, September 22 at 9 p.m., and the gastropub will be hosting a watch party and serving the two of the off-menu dishes featured on the show —hint, one of the specials rhymes with “rings.”

The Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park, will host Brew at the Zoo from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 24, featuring beer tastings from some of Houston’s most popular breweries, live music, arcade games, and the chance to view the some animals by night. Tickets are $45 and include a commemorative souvenir cup and six 4-ounce beer samplings from any of the breweries. Additional sample cards will be available for purchase on-site and tastings can also be used towards hard seltzer, ranch water, and cider. Designated driver tickets are $35.

On Friday, September 24 from 7 to 10 p.m., Downtown Aquarium Houston, 410 Bagby, will host its first annual Wines Under the Sea, inviting guests to stroll through the Aquarium exhibits while enjoying light appetizers, visits from the Aquarium’s animals and award-winning wines from Italy, France, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Argentina, South Africa and the International Rosé Station. Tickets start at $75 ($65 for Landry’s members) in advance and $85 day of.

The 12th Annual Galveston Island Shrimp Festival will return to the Historic Strand District this year, kicking off with a VIP Sponsor Party and Texas Sized Fried Shrimp Dinner at Saengerfest Park on Friday, September 24; and followed by the festival beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, 25. Stop by for popular events like the Shrimp Gumbo Cook-Off, Famous Gumbo Stroll ($12) and the Lil' Shrimps Parade. 
