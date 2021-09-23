Support Us

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Cocktails and Oktoberfest

September 23, 2021 5:00AM

Gear up for unlimited taco sampling at our upcoming Tacolandia event. Photo by Eric Sauseda
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

On Wednesday, September 29, Julep’s Alba Huerta will join Woodford Reserve’s Natalia Cardenas for Bourbon School: The 5 Best Bourbon Cocktails, a virtual class covering the bartenders’ go-to recipes for Mint Juleps, Old Fashioneds, a Whiskey Sour, Manhattans, and a Double Oaked and Rye Sazerac. Tickets are $15 and the class begins at 7 p.m.

Urban Harvest’s Green Thumbs, a group of next generation Houstonians dedicated to growing the Urban Harvest Mission, is hosting its inaugural in-person Cultivated Cocktails event on Thursday, September 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 3302 Canal. The event includes special guest Sarah Crowl of Rosie Cannonball who will be whipping up specialty cocktails for the evening. Tickets are $20.

On Friday, October 1, Uchi, 904 Westheimer, will celebrate World Sake Day with specialty tastings designed to explore a wide variety of styles and flavors. Sip through the Nigori ($15) with tastings including Takara “Sho Chiku Bai, ” Hitorimusume and Gozenshu; or the Premium Junmai ($25), featuring Imayotsukasa “Ima,” Brooklyn Kura “Number Fourteen” and Wakatake Onikoroshi “Demon Slayer.” The tastings will be available throughout regular service (including happy hour).

Oktoberfest returns to Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, running Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 3. Head to the Beer Garden & Restaurant for flowing brews, a German themed food menu, and fun stuff like commemorative mugs, alpine hats, Oktoberfest contests and prizes. No tickets or admission are required.

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 5839 Westheimer, is hosting a Journey Through Great Pinot Noirs tasting at its Galleria location on Thursday, October 7 at 5:30 p.m. The walk-around tasting features heavy appetizers and is $120 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Don’t forget to snag tickets to our 7th Annual Tacolandia event, which returns to The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou this year on Saturday, October 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. So far, the outdoor taco sampling lineup includes local favorites like JQs Tex-Mex BBQ, El Quetzal, Hughie’s Tavern & Grille and Click Virtual Food Hall. General admission tickets are now on sale for $35 ($100 for 4-packs), including entry into the event at 4 p.m., unlimited taco samples, music and a cash bar. VIP tickets are currently $75 and include entry at 3 p.m., unlimited food sampling, access to VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at VIP Private Bar and access to VIP restrooms. All guests must be 21+ and the event is rain or shine. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

