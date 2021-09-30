Support Us

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Stellar Cocktails and Bites Await at the New [email protected]

September 30, 2021 5:00AM

Head to the new Cafe@ReikiNA to sip Fishhouse Punch alongside bites from chicken liver mousse to crab agemono.
Photo by Kat Ambrose
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

ReikiNa, 799 Town & Country, has launched a new cocktail menu and its new, walk-in friendly cafe and bar area, [email protected] (now open Thursday through Saturday from 4:30 to 10 p.m.). It features an a la carte food menu, expertly crafted cocktails and wines served by the glass and bottle, with highlights including sashimi, charcuterie and favorites from ReikiNa’s opening tasting menu, from chicken liver mousse and crab agemono to a Texas wagyu burger with miso onions and fish sauce aioli. ReikiNa’s eight-course tasting menu experience remains reservation-only, with one communal seating Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for up to 20 people.

Torchy’s Tacos will be celebrating National Taco Day (October 4) by offering free delivery on all orders placed at Torchys.com from Monday, October 4 through Friday, October 8.

Dozier’s BBQ, 8222 Farm to Market 359, is hosting a Pitmaster Party: Wild Game Edition on Saturday, October 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring top pitmasters from the Houston area and beyond in benefit of the Fulshear Police Foundation. Along with Dozier’s Jim Buchanan, Anthony McDonald and guest cook Robert Lerma, the talented lineup includes Patrick Feges of Feges BBQ, Quy Hoang of Blood Bros. Barbecue, Russell Roegels of Roegels Barbecue; John Brotherton of Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue, Ara Malekian of Harlem Road BBQ, Brett Jackson of Brett’s Barbecue Shop, and Scott Moore of Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue. Tickets are $75 and include samples from each of the participating barbecue outfits, along with live music on the deck (beverages can be purchased separately).

Saint Arnold and the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway, are teaming up for the Pup Crawl Pet Expo on Sunday, October 10. Held on the Arboretum trails from 4 to 6:30 p.m., the pup-friendly nature and beer stroll will take on a Halloween theme this year. Bring your furry friend in costume for a chance to win fun prizes, sip Saint Arnold brews and check out local pet vendors along the way. Tickets are $40 (21+, free for kids). The event is rain-or-shine.

The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, is bringing back its Supper Club on Sunday, October 10, reimagining the classic "dinner & a show" with an evening of Motown songs by Richard Brown Orchestra featuring Kelley Peters and Bob Luna, and special guests Shawn Sounds from "The Voice" and Christina Wells from "America's Got Talent" along with special guest and MC, Deborah Duncan. Guests can Motown, big band and swing favorites alongside a three-course prix-fixe meal by executive chef Robert Del Grande and chef de cuisine Jose Valencia. Tickets are $195/person and include the meal and show. Seatings are at 5 and 8 p.m. and reservations are required (reserve on OpenTable under "Experience" or call 713-804-1800).
