Upcoming Houston Food Events: Gumbo and Tacos

As part of Resy's The Classics Remix, a nationwide event series featuring top chefs and the country’s most iconic restaurants, chef Aaron Bludorn will take on Lankford Grocery's legendary menu, available for one weekend only from Friday, November 5 through Sunday, November 7 at Lankford, 88 Dennis. Reservations for dine-in and takeout open exclusively through Resy on Monday, October 11 for American Express cardholders and on Wednesday, October 13 for the public, with the menu featuring the Bludorn short rib burger with jalapeño mayo, caramelized onion and Redneck cheddar; Moroccan spiced curly fries with harissa aioli; cheesecake with thyme and fig jam; and a choice of drink.
In celebration of National Gumbo Day on Tuesday, October 12, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be offering a free cup of seafood gumbo with the purchase of any main course. Loaded with treasures of the Gulf, vegetables and rice in a rich, house-made roux, the favorite will be brought back for this one day only, available for lunch and dinner.
As its One Fifth concept, 1658 Westheimer, prepares for its last season, Underbelly Hospitality will host One Fifth Med: A Final First Class Tour on Wednesday, October 13. The throwback menu will be presented family-style, and depending on the number of people in your party, you'll receive dishes such as hummus, coffee roasted beets, caviar lebneh (new item), octopus, crispy pickled cauliflower, pomegranate glazed lamb shank, yogurt marinated chicken and kataifi cheesecake. Tickets are $150 per person plus tax and gratuity and reservations can be made from 5 to 10 p.m.
On Friday, October 15 at 6 p.m., guests are invited to join The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, for a BBQ Wine Dinner ($65 per person). Chef Beto Gutierrez’s fall-inspired menu features Orin Swift wine-paired dishes such as beer bratwurst with house sauerkraut; Texas smoked short ribs with loaded baked potato gnocchi and red wine demi-glace; and a blueberry and sweet corn bread pudding with a lemon curd sauce. Patrons will also be able to taste the several flavors of High Noon Seltzer and partake on a Don Fulano Tequila cocktail offering.
Hope Farms, 10401 Scott, with a Homemade Pasta Workshop ($69/seat). The class will cover how to make fresh pasta dough, seasonal pesto and how to prepare ravioli.
Our 7th Annual Tacolandia is coming up on Saturday, October 16, taking place under the skyline at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou from 4 to 7 p.m. The outdoor taco sampling lineup includes local favorites like JQs Tex-Mex BBQ, El Quetzal, Hughie’s Tavern & Grille and Click Virtual Food Hall. General admission tickets are now on sale for $35 ($100 for 4-packs), including entry into the event at 4 p.m., unlimited taco samples, music and a cash bar. VIP tickets are currently $75 and include entry at 3 p.m., unlimited food sampling, access to VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at VIP Private Bar and access to VIP restrooms. All guests must be 21+ and the event is rain or shine.