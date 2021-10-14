Upcoming Houston Food Events: Old Fashioned Week and a Bluefin Tuna Experience

Elijah Craig's second annual Old Fashioned Week, which raises funds to support the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, is taking place nationwide from Friday, October 15 through Sunday, October 24; and several Houston area spots have crafted special cocktails to join the fun, including Rosie Cannonball (the malty, rosemary and maple-kissed Pine For You root beer inspired Sarsy Old Fashioned), Georgia James (the smoky Georgia James Old Fashioned hit with brisket fat), One Fifth (the One Fifth Old Fashioned with red wine reduction) and Julep (the Cherry Bark Old Fashioned made with vanilla syrup has been aged since the beginning of the year). To help raise funds, simply upload a photo or video of your cocktail to Instagram using the hashtag #OldFashionedWeek and tag @ElijahCraig, and Elijah Craig will donate $5 to the RWCF for each post.
Uchi, 904 Westheimer, announced today that the team behind soon-to-open Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar will join Uchi’s acting chef de cuisine, Shaun King, for two nights of Loro-inspired Omakase “takeover” dinners featuring pairings from Saint Arnold on Sunday, October 17 and Monday, October 18. Each dinner will be inspired by favorite dishes from the Loro menu and feature pairings from Saint Arnold, with Sunday’s smaller communal dinner running $250 for two (must be booked on Resy); and Monday’s dinner open to the restaurant only for $175 for two with a la carte pairings (call 713-522-4808 and request the Loro Omakase).
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is reviving a popular tasting experience on Monday, October 18, when its kitchen team breaks down a whole bluefin tuna and transforms it into a 10 to 12-course tasting ($220++ per person). The tasting begins at 7 p.m. and will run roughly 2.5 hours. Seating is limited. Call 281-394-7156.
On Thursday, October 21, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will team up with Florida’s American Freedom Distillery for a four-course Horse Soldier Bourbon Dinner. Highlights include seafood chalupa, asparagus and ricotta stuffed salmon rolls, buffalo tenderloin with sweet potato mash and chocolate lava cake. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. and cost is $89 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.
Oktoberfest Houston will take place at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine, on Friday, October 22 (5 to 10 p.m.) and Saturday, October 23 (noon to 10 p.m.). Guests can expect a mix of German and local craft brews, live polka music, Bavarian-style eats, games, costumes and more under the Houston skyline. Advance tickets are $25 per day for GA and $100 per day for VIP.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host a Bordeaux Wine Dinner on Tuesday, October 26, as chef and co-owner Philippe Verpiand presents four courses paired with a selection of Right Bank wines of Bordeaux. Highlights include porcini mushroom soup, pork and duck leg confit cassoulet, filet de boeuf Wellington with butternut squash mousseline and Bordelaise sauce, and warm almond and caramelized pear cake with caramel sauce and chocolate sorbet. Dinner begins at 6:45 p.m. and cost is $124 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required.